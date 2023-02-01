ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Independent auditors begin visiting FCPS special education classrooms

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

Consultants began visiting special education classrooms across Frederick County Public Schools on Tuesday as part of an independent audit.

The audit comes at the recommendation of FCPS’ Blue Ribbon Task Force, which was formed in response to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation that revealed the district was systematically misusing seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmd.com

Bill To Increase Frederick County Sheriff’s Salary To Move Forward

It was approved by the Local Legislative Delegation. Annapolis, Md (KM) Legislation to increase the salary of the Frederick County Sheriff will move forward. On Friday, the Legislative Delegation voted 9-4 in favor the bill which will tie the Sheriff’s salary to that of a lieutenant colonel in the Maryland State Police. That’s about $193,000 annually.
americanfarmpublications.com

Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame

HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
MARYLAND STATE
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Graduate students vote to unionize with a 97% majority

97% of votes were in favor of unionization. Graduate students across three Hopkins campuses voted in a union representation election, facilitated by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), on Jan. 30 and 31. The election was organized by Teachers and Researchers United (TRU), which is affiliated with United Electrical Radio, and Machine Workers (UE). The vote overwhelmingly favored unionization — out of 3,335 NLRB-registered voters, 2,053 voted yes and 67 voted no, resulting in a 97% majority and 64% turnout rate.
BALTIMORE, MD
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Police Hold Listening Session Following Videotaped Beating of Tyre Nichols

Citizens were invited to vent about the video. Frederick, Md (KM) It was a chance for citizens to learn more about how law enforcement does it job, particularly when interacting with residents. The Frederick Police Department held a listening session Wednesday night at Frederick Community College. This follows the videotaped beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Officers. Nichols died days after he was beaten, and the officers involved have been fired and charged with murder.
FREDERICK, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students

BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week

Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.

An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
7K+
Followers
245
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy