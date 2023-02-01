Read full article on original website
More banned plants, a children’s garden re-do, and purple tomatoes: The latest in gardening news
Let’s catch up on some plant and garden “readlings” this week while we wait for next month’s pea-planting milestone…. Five kinds of honeysuckle are the latest plants to be banned for sale in Pennsylvania after being deemed harmfully invasive, earning spots on the state’s Noxious Weed List.
Chinese spy balloon shot down by Air Force fighter off coast of Carolinas
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. An operation was underway in U.S. territorial waters in the Atlantic...
Is the Chinese Spy Balloon coming to Pennsylvania?
It’s way up there, and China swears it just got off course and was used, mainly, for meteorological studies. The United States, however, is pretty sure it’s a spy balloon. It’s about three-bus lengths long, and is cruising at a reported 60,000 feet. Despite just how high up there it is traveling, it’s size dictates that it will be visible for most folks if it flies over their house on a clear day.
COVID-19 deaths rising in Pa., although infections and hospitalizations move in good direction
Pennsylvania entered February with a seven-day average of about 35 COVID-19-related deaths per day, the highest level since last May, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Rises in deaths typically come about a month after rises in hospitalizations. Pennsylvania’s rise comes a month after a spike in hospitalizations involving...
US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden said he wanted the...
Chinese spy balloon spotted flying over sensitive U.S. sites: Pentagon
WASHINGTON — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday. The discovery of the balloon puts a further strain on U.S.-China relations at a time of heightened tensions.
