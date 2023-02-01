ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

New device helps stroke patients at Corewell Health

By Marisa Oberle
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YvhN_0kY8XFzu00

A West Michigan man became one of the first patients in the country to undergo a surgery that used a new catheter to treat his stroke. The device allows doctors to gain access to blockages in a person’s brain through their hand.

In December, 76-year-old Newaygo man Jerry Densmore suffered a serious stroke, which left half of his body numb. First responders rushed him to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

At the hospital, doctors put a Zoom RDL radial access system in his hand.

“I had a little hole in my arm, my wrist, and it didn’t look any worse than like an IV was in there,” said Densmore.

Corewell Health says that a handful of people have been helped with the device since last fall.

According to Dr. Justin Singer, Neuroendovascular Program Director at Corewell Health, doctors usually insert tubes through an artery in the leg to gain access to a blockage. However, anatomy sometimes makes that difficult.

“What this helps us do is, in patients who have this twisty, or tortuosity, sometimes the preferred route because the angles are more favorable, is to go from the wrist,” said Dr. Singer. “And we can much more efficiently and quickly access to the arteries by bypassing all the twisting and other places that come and getting straight here.”

Dr. Singer also says that if doctors can access a clot faster, it increases a person’s likelihood of survival. It also lowers certain risks.

“I mean, patients being mobilized quickly, we can reduce bleeding complications,” said Dr. Singer. “Overall, if we can help more patients in this way, and do it quickly and more efficiently, these other issues that we worry about following procedures can really mitigate overall.”

Shortly after Denmore had the procedure, he began to speak and walk.

“Just remarkable,” said Denmore’s wife Cheryl. “I mean, I know people have had strokes that are still learning to walk and talk and, you know, balance, and he’s just, I still can’t believe it. I cannot believe that he’s doing as good as he’s doing.”

According to Corewell Health, older adults who experienced a stroke are the most ideal candidate for the device. However, they also plan to use it in brain aneurysm cases.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Lansing couple loses everything in house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
Pen 2 Paper

Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan. These drivers face a dangerous reality, as they are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers. In the past few months, a spate of robberies has left many cannabis delivery drivers shaken and fearing for their lives. This is a problem that is not unique to Michigan, as cannabis delivery drivers across the country are becoming increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy