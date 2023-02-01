Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
County Aging and Disability Resources Free Film Series
Pierce County social media post. Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is hosting a series of films for caregivers and caretakers! Admission is free. Join us for the next film, The Upside, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at The Grand Cinema. Reserve your tickets online: bit.ly/PCADRFilmSeries.
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
The Suburban Times
Black History Month Culture and Arts Festival at Karshner Museum on Feb. 11
Submitted by Karshner Museum. Join the Karshner Museum and Center for Culture and Arts, 309 4th St NE, Puyallup, for the Black History Month Culture and Arts Festival on February 11, 2023 from 12-5 p.m. The festival will be jam packed with wonderful arts from around the world and performances...
This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
The Suburban Times
A Concerto Spotlight Concert
Tacoma Youth Symphony Association announcement. Tacoma, WA: On February 16, 2023, students from three of the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association’s orchestras will present a Concerto Spotlight Concert. This free concert will be presented at Tacoma’s Museum of Glass and is a part of the Third Thursday Art Walk. The students performing in the Concerto Spotlight Concert took part in TYSA’s annual concerto auditions in October. They will be performing their concertos with guest collaborating musician Amy Boers. This is the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association’s third year offering the Concerto Spotlight Concert and we are excited to be able to present this free concert to the community.
The Suburban Times
Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present 2023 State of the City Address at Mount Tahoma High School on March 16
City of Tacoma announcement. Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2023 State of the City Address at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium (4634 S. 74th St. in Tacoma) on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 PM. This year’s theme is Building Tomorrow Together. Topics covered during her address will include community safety, affordable housing and homelessness, and Tacoma’s ongoing recovery from the global pandemic.
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
The Suburban Times
Wishing farewell to Chief Mike Zaro
City of Lakewood announcement. After nearly 30 years in law enforcement, Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro retires this month. The city is hosting a public farewell party for residents, friends, community organizations, and others help celebrate him. Please join us Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, from 6-7 p.m. at Lakewood City...
The Suburban Times
Time Running Out For Attending Lions Club Crab Feed And Dance
If you are planning to attend the Lakewood Lions Club ninth annual Crab Feed is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Clover Park Technical College’s Sharon McGavick Center in Lakewood, you are running out of time to sign up. The cutoff date for being able to attend is a week previous – Saturday, February 18.
agewisekingcounty.org
Seattle Histories: The CD
My parents migrated to Seattle from Texas in 1948 along with many other African American families after WWII. My father, a veteran, used his VA loan and bought the house on Alder Street for $28,000. He and other Black men worked in the shipyards unloading cargo. Though they weren’t paid as union workers, the money was better than most jobs they could get back home in Texas. My mother was a maid in Broadmoor. Broadmoor was, and still is, a gated community in the city’s Madison Park.
The Suburban Times
Letter: Lakewood Businesses Support Lakewood Y
These Lakewood businesses have pledged to support the Lakewood YMCA. It is important to recognize this support as it only makes our local community stronger. The Lakewood Y is a community hub that offers so much to so many. Outside of the public school system it may offer more to Lakewood youth than any other organization. From swimming lessons and swim team to basketball, gymnastics and after school programs. It has activities for most all youth of all ages and the Y even has financial income based scholarships to make it more affordable and accessable.
Community mourns for Renton murder victim, activist and dad of 5 kids
Deep pain and grief in south Seattle, as a community mourns the murder of 57-year-old Mohamadou Kabba. He is known as an activist for rideshare drivers, a community leader in his mosque, and above all – his long-time friends say he is remembered for his kindness. He was shot...
King County man dies from blood infection linked to recalled eye drops
The CDC sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One person who died is from King County.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma and Pierce County Partner to Provide Access to Data on Community Disparities
TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma and Pierce County have collaborated to create a second version of the Equity Index, an interactive mapping tool initially launched by the City in 2018 to visually highlight disparities across Tacoma. In addition to a freshly updated Tacoma Equity Index that now includes the latest Census information, the Pierce County Equity Index has launched to evaluate inequities in all of Pierce County.
seattleschild.com
Single mom of medically fragile twins is a model of resilience | Unsung Hero
Seattle’s Child is proud to partner with the state Department of Children, Youth and Families Strengthening Families Washington to honor outstanding caregivers doing important work on behalf of children. All month long, we’ll introduce you to Unsung Heroes from around the state: biological parents, grandparents, foster and adoptive parents....
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Public Library expands partnership with Tacoma Needle Exchange to host naloxone (NARCAN) vending machine in Moore Library
TACOMA, WASH.— This month, Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project will install a vending machine supplying free naloxone – a medication commonly known as NARCAN that can reverse an overdose from opioids – in the Moore Library at 215 S. 56th Street. The pandemic increased...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager February 3 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) February 3 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Ride Pierce Transit for Free on Transit Equity Day, Feb. 4
Pierce Transit announcement. Pierce Transit is inviting everyone to Take a Seat – Any Seat and ride Pierce Transit for free on Saturday, Feb. 4 for Transit Equity Day. This day commemorates the birthday of African American civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, best remembered for her brave act of resistance when she refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 and demanded an end to segregation on transit systems. Transit Equity Day is a national day of action to recognize and promote the importance of equity in public transportation.
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Feb. 6 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Feb. 6 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
