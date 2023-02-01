ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde & Ex Jason Sudeikis Are 'Getting Along Better Now' Since Actress' Split From Harry Styles, Spills Source

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
Olivia Wilde is putting her energy in One Direction now that she and Harry Styles are over — and it seems to be helping her co-parenting relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis .

According to a source, Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47 — who are parents to Otis , 8, and Daisy , 6 — have been on great terms ever since her split from the former One Direction band member , as they are now "co-parenting in a healthy way."

"Olivia has been focusing all her energy on her kids and family since her split with Harry, and now that they're broken up , it's been easier for Jason and Olivia to get along," the source insisted after it was reported that Wilde and Styles split in November 2022.

In fact, Sudeikis has even proved to be a shoulder for her to cry on after Wilde's recent split from the icon, as they were seen shortly after news broke hugging outside in L.A.

"Jason has been trying to be supportive of Olivia and a good co-parent during this transition," the source added. "Things between Jason and Olivia are cordial and going well."

And while Wilde is doing "her best to co-parent with him in a healthy way," the insider claimed, " She isn't rushing to date anyone again right now," given that she's "still pretty hurt" by her breakup from Styles.

On the other hand, the source claimed Styles "isn't too broken up" by their split, as OK! previously reported the "Golden" singer was the one to throw in the towel following Wilde's messy custody battle with Sudeikis.

Wilde and Sudeikis' parental drama was splashed in the headlines in April 2022 when she was served custody papers on stage at CinemaCon. Adding fuel to the fire was their former nanny claiming Sudeikis was left blindsided by his ex's speedy romance with Styles after they met on the set of Don't Worry Darling in 2020.

Following the drama Styles was dragged in to due to his romantic partner , the “As It Was” singer pumped the brakes on their two-year relationship.

"Harry is the one who broke it off," an OK! insider spilled in November 2022. "People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason, the nanny; it was all too much. Harry could see through it all though. It’s not like he allowed it to effect the relationship. But how could it not?"

Daily Mail reported on Wilde and Sudeikis' relationship status.

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
OK! Magazine

