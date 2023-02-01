ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin injury, response keeps spotlight on athletic trainers, sports medicine

Virginia Tech associate athletics director of sports medicine Mike Goforth knew a life-threatening situation was unfolding on the football field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 when medical professionals started using an automated external defibrillator, or AED. Moments after Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse, sports medicine staff at Virginia Tech...
