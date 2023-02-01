ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, PA

PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title

Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
HARRISBURG, PA
Cumberland Valley boys basketball clips Manheim Township, 54-47

The Cumberland Valley boys basketball placed three players in double figures as it defeated Manheim Township, 54-47, in a non-conference game Saturday. The Eagles received 15 points from JD Hunter. Nolan Gilbert added 13 points and Nolan Buzalka chipped in with 10. Sebastian Henson was the game-high scorer for Manheim Township with 22 points.
MANHEIM, PA
Harrisburg, PA
