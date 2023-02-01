Bracketology: Michigan State slips in latest projections following loss to Purdue

The Spartans are safely in the field of 68, but have slipped after losing big to the Boilermakers...

Michigan State men's basketball has lost four of its last six games, and the Spartans have slipped in ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi's latest projections for the NCAA Tournament.

After holding a spot as a 6-seed in last week's projection, Lunardi dropped Michigan State down the the 7-seed line on Tuesday. The Spartans are projected to face 10-seed Boise State in the first round within the West Regional bracket.

Lunardi still projects the Big Ten Conference to earn the most bids in the field of 68, despite the fact that the league is not nearly as strong as its been in recent memory.

Purdue, which is currently running away with the conference, is projected as the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. The Boilermakers and Spartans are joined by Indiana (projected 5-seed), Illinois (5-seed), Rutgers (6-seed), Northwestern (9-seed), Iowa (9-seed), Maryland (10-seed) and Penn State (11-seed) as projected tournament teams out of the Big Ten.

Wisconsin is listed among Lunardi's "First Four Out", while Ohio State is among the "Next Four Out" in the projections.

Michigan State is back in action on Saturday, when they battle Rutgers in "neutral site" game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Spartans then return home on Feb. 7 when they host Maryland, before hitting the road again for a Feb. 12 matchup at Ohio State.