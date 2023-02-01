Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
UNF uses hot outside shooting to sweep River City Rumble, 65-58 over JU
48 hours. Two wins. And a bushel of momentum. UNF built off a win over JU Thursday night to sweep the River City Rumble thanks to a 65-58 win Saturday in front of 4,439 fans at the UNF Arena, the most to watch a game there since 2016. UNF guard...
News4Jax.com
Honorable Roberto Arias retiring after serving nearly 30 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special retirement ceremony was held Thursday for the Honorable Roberto Arias, who is retiring after serving as a Duval County judge for nearly 30 years. There were lots of laughs and emotional moments as his colleagues honored him during a sendoff in Courtroom 406 at...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville dental facility knows drill when it comes to giving kids in need a smile
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Let’s face it, going to the dentist isn’t always fun for everyone. But at West Beaches Dental Care, it was a whole different vibe Saturday for “Give Kids a Smile Day.”. The local dental facility helped families by offering dental care for their...
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit Bail Project expands efforts to Jacksonville as it works to end mass incarceration
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A national nonprofit working to end mass incarceration expanded its reach to Jacksonville. The Bail Project helps low-income defendants pay bail and get out of the county’s pre-trial detention facility. The Bail Project’s new Jacksonville branch is the nonprofit’s third location in Florida.
News4Jax.com
Sunday is National Weather Person’s Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We may be biased, but we think our meteorologists at News4JAX are the best of the best. News4JAX wanted to celebrate and thank The Weather Authority — and others around the globe — for their continued hard work and drive to report accurate weather for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
News4Jax.com
JHA approves two new projects that it says will address Jacksonville’s need for affordable housing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners said it recently approved two development projects with two different local developers that will add new single-family and townhome units to meet the city’s growing need for affordable housing. With the first project, Chase Properties will build 102...
News4Jax.com
Furry fun events with Forever Vets
February 10th - Puppy Bowl 2023 CENTRAL PET RESORT ONLY --- https://fb.me/e/2BggTPW5A. Hosted on February 10th 2023 at the Furever Vets Central - Pet Resort ONLY. - Dog event *any age is welcome - we can offer different sized groups*. - Drop off begins at 7:00am, pick up ends at...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
News4Jax.com
Stop the stock with brand building photography
Stylez (DeVaughn) with TEI is a Jacksonville native and a photographer who’s extremely passionate about photography and capturing a person’s story. DeVaughn prides itself on excellent service, artistic creativity and displaying images in a way that gives a total stranger a good idea of what to expect prior to their actual interaction with you or your business. The photos that DeVaughn creates are just different from other photographers in that they’re so vivid and you can actually feel immersed in the photo. Some of his clients are Explore Jax Urban Core with Yollie, Simply Ke’Say, Hashtag Realty, J. Nicole Clark Virtual Assistant, Studio 76, and Nothin But a E-Thang (ET from 1010xl). His work can be found on Instagram and all booking is done at www.JNicoleClark.com.
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot in argument in Pinecrest subdivision, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in the abdomen during an argument with another man at Guardian and Thunderbolt drives in the Pinecrest subdivision, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area of the...
News4Jax.com
Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
News4Jax.com
Guns, Drugs & Gangs: An inside look at how Jacksonville police address violent crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fighting violent crime with aggressive tactics, advanced technology and inter-agency information sharing, Jacksonville law enforcement strategies are netting large numbers of arrests and case leads. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters believes high-tech, targeted crime fighting will help reduce violence as the city struggles with a high number...
News4Jax.com
Mandarin Middle lockdown lifted; principal says no gun found during search of campus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lockdown was lifted Thursday afternoon at Mandarin Middle School, according to a message sent to students’ families. According to a message shared with News4JAX by Duval County Public Schools around 1:50 p.m., the school was placed on lockdown “due to a report that a student may be in possession of a firearm.”
News4Jax.com
LeAnna Cumber’s lawyer says Mayor Lenny Curry behind ‘manufactured controversy’ over JEA dealings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In 47 days, Jacksonville voters will go to the polls to elect a new mayor, and while there are seven candidates running for the spot, most of the attention lately has been on two Republicans — LeAnna Cumber and Daniel Davis. The focus has been...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police seek woman after robbery at Truist bank in Regency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bank robber, who acted as though she was a customer, entered a bank in Regency on Thursday afternoon and demanded money from a teller, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Shivers, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded to the Truist bank on...
News4Jax.com
Man who fired at police shot, killed by SWAT officers on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who fired at police who responded Thursday afternoon to a call at a home on the Northside was fatally shot when SWAT officers returned fire, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to Mike Romano, chief of investigations with the Sheriff’s Office, police...
News4Jax.com
Crash seriously injures 2 children on Moncrief Road near Golfair Boulevard: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three people including children are in serious condition Saturday after a traffic accident involving a truck and car at Moncrief Road and Golfair Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to JSO, a truck was...
News4Jax.com
Family relieved to learn man suspected in teen’s hit-and-run death in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville teenager, who was killed September 2021 in a hit-and-run on his way to take the ACT at Riverside High School, appears to finally be getting some answers. More than a year after the death of Michael “Prince” Walton, 17, his family...
News4Jax.com
Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka
A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
News4Jax.com
JSO bodycam footage shows officers fatally shoot man with knife during drug investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released more details and bodycam footage that captured the final moments leading up to when police shot and killed a man carrying a knife during a narcotics investigation in January. In an effort to demonstrate what the Sheriff’s Office called openness...
