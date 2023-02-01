ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Honorable Roberto Arias retiring after serving nearly 30 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A special retirement ceremony was held Thursday for the Honorable Roberto Arias, who is retiring after serving as a Duval County judge for nearly 30 years. There were lots of laughs and emotional moments as his colleagues honored him during a sendoff in Courtroom 406 at...
Sunday is National Weather Person’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We may be biased, but we think our meteorologists at News4JAX are the best of the best. News4JAX wanted to celebrate and thank The Weather Authority — and others around the globe — for their continued hard work and drive to report accurate weather for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
Furry fun events with Forever Vets

February 10th - Puppy Bowl 2023 CENTRAL PET RESORT ONLY --- https://fb.me/e/2BggTPW5A. Hosted on February 10th 2023 at the Furever Vets Central - Pet Resort ONLY. - Dog event *any age is welcome - we can offer different sized groups*. - Drop off begins at 7:00am, pick up ends at...
Stop the stock with brand building photography

Stylez (DeVaughn) with TEI is a Jacksonville native and a photographer who’s extremely passionate about photography and capturing a person’s story. DeVaughn prides itself on excellent service, artistic creativity and displaying images in a way that gives a total stranger a good idea of what to expect prior to their actual interaction with you or your business. The photos that DeVaughn creates are just different from other photographers in that they’re so vivid and you can actually feel immersed in the photo. Some of his clients are Explore Jax Urban Core with Yollie, Simply Ke’Say, Hashtag Realty, J. Nicole Clark Virtual Assistant, Studio 76, and Nothin But a E-Thang (ET from 1010xl). His work can be found on Instagram and all booking is done at www.JNicoleClark.com.
Man fatally shot in argument in Pinecrest subdivision, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in the abdomen during an argument with another man at Guardian and Thunderbolt drives in the Pinecrest subdivision, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area of the...
Shooter targets man sitting in car at Southside apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 40s was found shot to death in a car at the Oasis Club Apartments Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told JSO just before 2:30 p.m. they saw a man in a white shirt and blue jeans, who looked to be about 5′10 and 170 pounds, get out of a red car, walk up to a man sitting in a SUV and start shooting him.
Guns, Drugs & Gangs: An inside look at how Jacksonville police address violent crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fighting violent crime with aggressive tactics, advanced technology and inter-agency information sharing, Jacksonville law enforcement strategies are netting large numbers of arrests and case leads. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters believes high-tech, targeted crime fighting will help reduce violence as the city struggles with a high number...
Deadly crash blocks lanes of State Road 19 in Palatka

A deadly crash Thursday night blocked all lanes of State Road 19 near the intersection of East Pinellas Street in Palatka, according to authorities. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in the crash and others were injured. At about 7 p.m., police said the scene was expected to be active for several hours.
PALATKA, FL

