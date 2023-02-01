NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from 2021, when 126 concussions were suffered in 272 games. From 2018 to 2020, the average was 130.

1 DAY AGO