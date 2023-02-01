ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Outpouring of support from Central Coast residents helps raise over $160,000 for storm relief

SALINAS, Calif. — KSBW 8, Central Coast ABC, Estrella TV Costa Central and the American Red Cross of the Central Coast partnered on a storm relief telethon that raised $160,077 to support people impacted by the devastating January storms on the Central Coast. Donations came in from individuals, companies and organizations who generously gave money to help those in need.
Volunteers needed to clean up Seacliff State Beachfront

APTOS, Calif. — It’s been almost a month since winter storms battered the Central Coast and split the Seacliff State Beach pier in half, sending piles of huge pieces of wood on the shore — clean-up is off to a slow start. According to a spokesperson for...
Soledad police respond to community reports of loud bangs at night

SOLEDAD, Calif. — Soledad police are addressing the numerous complaints of loud noises that have been happening around the city in the past several weeks. According to police, loud bang sounds have been occurring in the agricultural areas east and southeast of the city limits. Officers say that they...
Caltrans has set lane closures for Highway 1 in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Travelers using Highway 1 in Monterey should expect to encounter lane closures starting on Jan. 7 as California Department of Transportation maintenance crews will inspect and repair sections of the guardrail. Caltrans has provided a list of times, dates and areas where road closures will take...
Santa Cruz police release data on 2022 catalytic converter thefts

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department has released numbers of catalytic converter thefts and the types of vehicles thieves are stealing converters from. According to police, between 2022-23, the top two vehicle models experiencing catalytic converter thefts were Honda Accord (years 2001-2007) and Toyota Prius (years 2001-2010).
Off-duty Capitola officer and neighbor rescue woman from burning home in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — An off-duty Capitola Police officer and a civilian saved an older woman from a burning home in Watsonville Thursday morning, police reported. According to Watsonville police, the house fire was on Blanca Lane when off-duty officer Armando Sanchez and his neighbor, Miguel Hernandez, rushed to aid the woman occupant by knocking down the door and carrying her to safety.
Greenfield police make arrest in child molestation case

GREENFIELD, Calif. — A Greenfield man is behind bars on child molestation charges. According to Greenfield police, 39-year-old Miguel Sanchez Rubio was arrested Friday night on five counts of child molestation and five counts of sexual battery. Officers say two adult victims came forward to report he molested them...
Pacific Grove police arrest man for carjacking and kidnapping

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Pacific Grove police arrested a man for carjacking and kidnapping on Wednesday at a Chevron in Pacific Grove. According to investigators, Zachary Drehobl, 36, of Seaside, stole a Mazda Miata in Monterey and then proceeded to drive to a Chevron on Forest Avenue, where he carjacked a Chevy Corvette Stingray with the passenger still inside.
Person walking dog shot at in Hollister, police say

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night. According to police, they responded to a call of shooting around 10:30 p.m. on McCray Street, where a victim says that they were walking their dog when they were approached by a group of three subjects who asked them if they were gang members.
