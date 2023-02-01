Aba Selm has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 and 293-pound offensive tackle, who is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, hails from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton). He committed to Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri. Selm was on campus over the weekend for the Wildcats’ first junior day of the year, but he knew he was committing much earlier, he told CatsPause.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO