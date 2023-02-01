Read full article on original website
Matthew Murrell injury status revealed ahead of matchup vs. Vanderbilt
Matthew Murrell has not played for Ole Miss since Jan. 21. The Ole Miss star suffered a season-ending knee injury last year and once again ran into injury problems in a 69-57 loss to Arkansas. According to head coach Kermit Davis, Murrell is expected to be back Saturday after a...
Aba Selm, elite 2024 OL out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment
Aba Selm has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 and 293-pound offensive tackle, who is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, hails from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton). He committed to Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri. Selm was on campus over the weekend for the Wildcats’ first junior day of the year, but he knew he was committing much earlier, he told CatsPause.
