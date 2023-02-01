Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
More than 5,200 marijuana convictions expunged in Missouri
Expungements for 5,205 marijuana cases in Missouri have been granted since Dec. 8. This is when it became legal for adults 21 and older in Missouri to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana under Amendment 3. The expungements span over 46 counties, which is one explanation for the quick...
Columbia Missourian
200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume
The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause. The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a...
Columbia Missourian
MU researchers aim to improve rural school safety with $2M grant
A student safety project by MU researchers aims to equip rural school districts in Missouri to better assess and respond to online threats made on school grounds. The project, funded by a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, will be fully implemented in 26 school districts by the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. The grant, awarded in October, will fund a system that detects threatening language sent on schools’ WiFi networks, as well as specialized response training for educators.
Columbia Missourian
Recreational marijuana can be sold Friday if dispensaries are approved
State regulations now allow licensed medical dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 and older Friday if they receive approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. On Friday, the department will begin reviewing requests from dispensaries asking to convert from selling medical to adult-use marijuana.
Columbia Missourian
Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in their homes Thursday after more than a day without power, including many in the state capital, as an icy winter storm that has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths lingered across much of the southern U.S. Even as...
