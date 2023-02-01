ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

6.5 tons of trash removed from behind Mercy Medical Center

REDDING, Calif. — In a Facebook post early Saturday morning, Redding Police Department (RPD) showed off some of the work their Community Work Program Officers (CWPO) have tackled this week, cleaning up the trash behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that 6.5 tons of trash "and other blight" was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CWPOs removes several tons of trash from Linden Canyon Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that 6.5 tons of trash has been cleared from Linden Canyon in the past week. Community Work Program Officers removed trash at the west end of Linden Avenue behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that CWPOs are mindful of removing trash from...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Convicted felon caught with pistol, narcotics during traffic stop in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested again on Wednesday after being caught with a pistol, narcotics and more during a traffic stop. The Redding Police Department said one of their officers stopped a vehicle, at an unspecified location, at around noon on Wednesday and identified the driver as 29-year-old Emilio Romero, a convicted felon of Redding, Calif.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies

REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle

REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Lumberjacks in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 4, 8 AM:. Redding Fire Department (RFD) confirmed that the fire that occurred last night at the Redding restaurant Lumberjacks was a very minimal damage incident. They say the fire was caused by a griddle that had accumulated excessive grease. RFD stated that the...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney

BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
BURNEY, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

