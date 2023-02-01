Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Man stepped on by Redding Police arrested multiple times before incident
REDDING, Calif. — New details have come to light about the criminal record of 39-year-old Kevin Donald Hursey, the man known most-recently as the man who had his face stepped on by a police officer during an arrest. KRCR learned Hursey was arrested multiple times just days before his...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigate possible bomb threat at 'RBHS' in Red Bluff Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department said on Facebook that there was a high school mix-up regarding a possible bomb threat. RBPD received multiple reports of possible bomb and violence threats at “RBHS,” according to police. The situation was investigated and the social media post...
krcrtv.com
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
krcrtv.com
Redding woman caught with stolen pistol inside Mt. Shasta Mall on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — A 24-year-old local woman has been arrested after being caught with a loaded, stolen pistol inside the mall on Thursday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said a security guard at the Mt. Shasta Mall, off of Dana Drive, noticed the woman enter the mall with a pistol partially hidden in her waistband and contacted police.
krcrtv.com
6.5 tons of trash removed from behind Mercy Medical Center
REDDING, Calif. — In a Facebook post early Saturday morning, Redding Police Department (RPD) showed off some of the work their Community Work Program Officers (CWPO) have tackled this week, cleaning up the trash behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that 6.5 tons of trash "and other blight" was...
krcrtv.com
Police respond to reports of person brandishing a weapon in southwest Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, 10:45 a.m. Redding Police say they responded to a report of three possible juveniles, one armed with a gun that was pointed at the reporting party. Officers searched the area of Laguna Honda Rd. and Emerald Ln. but were not immediately able to find anyone.
actionnewsnow.com
CWPOs removes several tons of trash from Linden Canyon Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that 6.5 tons of trash has been cleared from Linden Canyon in the past week. Community Work Program Officers removed trash at the west end of Linden Avenue behind Mercy Medical Center. RPD says that CWPOs are mindful of removing trash from...
krcrtv.com
Convicted felon caught with pistol, narcotics during traffic stop in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A convicted felon was arrested again on Wednesday after being caught with a pistol, narcotics and more during a traffic stop. The Redding Police Department said one of their officers stopped a vehicle, at an unspecified location, at around noon on Wednesday and identified the driver as 29-year-old Emilio Romero, a convicted felon of Redding, Calif.
krcrtv.com
Driver injured in head-on crash in north Redding
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 3, 11 PM:. Emergency crews are currently clearing the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Old Oregon Trail near Oasis Road. The crash occurred just before 9:40 p.m. on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). They confirmed one person sustained moderate injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police Department receives grant to purchase single-dose Narcan applicators
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department was awarded grant funds to buy single-dose Narcan applicators for each officer. The funds come from grants the department applied for with the Community Foundation of the North State and the Redding Rancheria. Each uniformed officer will now carry a single dose of...
actionnewsnow.com
Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies
REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
actionnewsnow.com
Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle
REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
krcrtv.com
Man in critical condition following Trinity County stabbing
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — A man remains in critical condition after a stabbing in Trinity County Wednesday afternoon. According to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was called around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a man being stabbed by another man in the Hayfork area. Deputies, CHP and USFS officers...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Hayfork residents ordered to lock doors while deputies search for suspect
HAYFORK, Calif. — BREAKING, FEB. 1, 6:50 PM:. Residents in the Hayfork area are being ordered to lock their doors and not let anyone inside their homes while deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) search for a suspect in the area. According to CodeRED, the TCSO is...
krcrtv.com
Update: PG&E worker killed after being crushed by work vehicle identified
REDDING, Calif. — A PG&E employee was killed Tuesday when he was crushed by his work vehicle while trying to change a tire in western Shasta County near Platina. The Shasta County Coroner's office has identified the man killed as Jakob Louis Stockton, 21, Redding. According to CHP officials,...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Firefighters respond to kitchen fire at Lumberjacks in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 4, 8 AM:. Redding Fire Department (RFD) confirmed that the fire that occurred last night at the Redding restaurant Lumberjacks was a very minimal damage incident. They say the fire was caused by a griddle that had accumulated excessive grease. RFD stated that the...
krcrtv.com
$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney
BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: Shelter in Place for Nearby Residents] Multiple Stabbing Victims Near Hayfork, CPR in Progress
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, fire personnel, and medical personnel as well are rushing to a crime scene where multiple people reportedly have been stabbed at a residence off of Wildwood Road near Hayfork. A deputy on scene reported over the scanner, that one person has a laceration. One...
krcrtv.com
Suspicious death investigation turns into homicide, 5 people arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Five people were arrested in connection to a suspicious death in October 2022 that turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 34-year-old Alex Stevens, of Redding, was found injured from a possible assault around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8...
krcrtv.com
Wanted Shasta County man caught by Nevada County police
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A Northstate man, currently on Shasta County's Most Wanted list for child molestation, has been caught in Nevada County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Officer Kendrick with the Nevada City Police Department (NCPD) stopped a vehicle for an expired tag. Officer Kendrick says the driver gave him a fake name and was then immediately detained.
