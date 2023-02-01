Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
WASHINGTON (AP) — What in the world was that thing?. The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace this week and was shot down by the Air Force over the Atlantic on live television Saturday triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media. China insists the...
Aspen Daily News
Biden, Black caucus agree on path forward on police reform
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Congressional Black Caucus left a meeting Thursday with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with an agreement on how to address the issue of policing in America after the recent killing of Tyre Nichols. “We have agreement on how we will...
Aspen Daily News
US downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in US-China tensions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing. Biden said he wanted the...
Aspen Daily News
'A big deal': US, Philippines tighten military ties
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines said Thursday it was allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation, the latest Biden administration move strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan. Thursday's agreement,...
Comments / 0