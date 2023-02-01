ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

OnlyHomers

Denver Broncos Lose Coach

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of his first season with the team due to poor performance, leading the team to a losing record despite major offseason acquisitions, including a massive trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: How Gisele Bundchen Really Feels About Tom Brady

Several people sent well wishes to Tom Brady on Tuesday, including his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.  Bundchen had the following response to Brady's retirement announcement: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life." According to People, this comment from Bundchen was ...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes responds to accusations of flopping for key penalty

The unnecessary roughness penalty on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will undoubtedly go down in Cincinnati Bengals lore for all the wrong reasons, which is probably why some have engaged in a bit of revisionist history in the days since. Mahomes was hit late by Joseph Ossai while going out of bounds during the... The post Patrick Mahomes responds to accusations of flopping for key penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take

Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss

George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Will Tom Brady re-sign with the Buccaneers for cap purposes?

Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will make their second Super Bowl appearance in six years. That's two more NFC titles than the Dallas Cowboys have earned in the 21st century. Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Jerry Jones addressed Philadelphia's latest title push. The Cowboys owner compared his NFC East foe ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

