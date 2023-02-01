Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos Lose Coach
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett in the middle of his first season with the team due to poor performance, leading the team to a losing record despite major offseason acquisitions, including a massive trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.
Report: How Gisele Bundchen Really Feels About Tom Brady
Several people sent well wishes to Tom Brady on Tuesday, including his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Bundchen had the following response to Brady's retirement announcement: "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life." According to People, this comment from Bundchen was ...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
49ers Locker Room Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers can cross Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady off their list, but a quarterback controversy between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance could define their offseason. On their 49ers Talk podcast, Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan said Purdy has his teammate's support. "I think there will ...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Patrick Mahomes responds to accusations of flopping for key penalty
The unnecessary roughness penalty on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will undoubtedly go down in Cincinnati Bengals lore for all the wrong reasons, which is probably why some have engaged in a bit of revisionist history in the days since. Mahomes was hit late by Joseph Ossai while going out of bounds during the... The post Patrick Mahomes responds to accusations of flopping for key penalty appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
NBC Sports
Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take
Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
NBC Sports
Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Million-Dollar Bet Has Been Placed On 1 Team To Win Super Bowl
With Super Bowl LVII still eight days away, the first seven-figure bet on the big game has been placed. David Purdum of ESPN reported Saturday that someone has wagered $1 million on the Philadelphia Eagles' moneyline, via ProFootballTalk. At odds of -125, if the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs, ...
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wishes he would've known for his first Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to appear in their third Super Bowl in the past four years. During their recent run of success, the leader has been All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has his sights on another victory and some redemption from his Super Bowl loss two years ago.
NBC Sports
Will Tom Brady re-sign with the Buccaneers for cap purposes?
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years.
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles will make their second Super Bowl appearance in six years. That's two more NFC titles than the Dallas Cowboys have earned in the 21st century. Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Jerry Jones addressed Philadelphia's latest title push. The Cowboys owner compared his NFC East foe ...
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
