FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq Gets Stopped by Houston Cops and Turns the Traffic Stop into a Hilarious Intro For ‘NBA on TNT’
Only Shaquille O’Neal could turn a traffic stop into a hilarious publicity opportunity. The NBA Hall-of-Famer was in Houston looking for some real estate and was driving a little too fast, KENS 5 reports. That’s when Officer Miles of the Houston Police Department pulled Shaq over for speeding.
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
Bulls stud Lonzo Ball’s brutal injury update has LaVar Ball resurfacing with strong statement for doubters
There is currently a lot of concern surrounding Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and his surgically repaired left knee. According to most recent reports, both the Bulls medical staff and Ball’s camp no longer understand why the 25-year-old is still experiencing pain in his injured knee. At this point, we’re not even talking about a potential timetable for Lonzo return to action.
HipHopDX.com
Master P Hypes Basketball Star Son's Poster Dunk During Win Over LeBron James' Son's Team
Master P‘s basketball lineage runs deep and he’s showing support to his high school hooping son, Mercy Miller, who had a highlight reel dunk earlier this week in a victory. The No Limit Records boss hyped up his son with an Instagram post on Thursday (February 2) following...
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Charles Barkley Reveals His Top 10 Player Of All Time List: LeBron James Is Not In The Top 5
Charles Barkley reveals his top 10 players of all time with some surprising names.
Report: Kevin Durant 'Surprised' by Kyrie Irving's Trade Request
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is surprised that Kyrie wants a trade
The Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks punched Donovan Mitchell’s groin, and NBA fans ripped the dirty play
Dillon Brooks should definitely know better by now. On Thursday night, as Brooks’ Memphis Grizzlies battled the Cleveland Cavaliers, the forward was caught in a tangle with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell after a drive. After falling to the court, rather than let bygones be bygones and move on to the next play, Brooks rolled over on the floor and took his time before taking what seemed to be an obvious shot at Mitchell’s groin. (Which had an amusing sound effect from announcer Kevin Harlan.)
Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“He’s never had a scandal. Never been arrested” Draymond Green claims LeBron James is ‘the greatest face in NBA history’
LeBron James has been an absolute legend of the NBA, and since he arrived in 2003 playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, James has risen like the “King” he is. Draymond Green, on his podcast The Draymond Green Show, reminds fans that he is the greatest player of this era and “the greatest face in NBA history.”
“Hey, let me get you pregnant” - how NBA players slide into celebrities' DMs
Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton share how they slid into Iggy Azalea, Ariana Grande, Zendaya's DMs.
Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets
We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are not sure about trading for Kyrie Irving and then giving him a $200 million contract in the summer, says Brian Windhorst.
Reggie Miller defended Dillon Brooks’ cheap shot on Donovan Mitchell and NBA fans were furious
It is a day that ends with the letter “Y” which means once again, Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks did something indefensible. Brooks, who was suspended for his cheap shot on Gary Payton II during the NBA’s postseason last year, has now managed to make himself an enemy of several franchises around the league.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality after loss to Nuggets
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champs, but they’re no longer seen as the favorites to come out of the West this season. As things stand a week before the NBA trade deadline, that title belongs to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets who sit comfortably atop the conference standings.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Celtics Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Former Fan Favorite
The Celtics are thin at the center position outside of Robert Williams III and Al Horford, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reportedly is inquiring about a familiar face. Boston and the Heat are interested in a reunion with Kelly Olynyk, according to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett. The Utah...
