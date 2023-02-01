ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bulls stud Lonzo Ball’s brutal injury update has LaVar Ball resurfacing with strong statement for doubters

There is currently a lot of concern surrounding Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and his surgically repaired left knee. According to most recent reports, both the Bulls medical staff and Ball’s camp no longer understand why the 25-year-old is still experiencing pain in his injured knee. At this point, we’re not even talking about a potential timetable for Lonzo return to action.
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks punched Donovan Mitchell’s groin, and NBA fans ripped the dirty play

Dillon Brooks should definitely know better by now. On Thursday night, as Brooks’ Memphis Grizzlies battled the Cleveland Cavaliers, the forward was caught in a tangle with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell after a drive. After falling to the court, rather than let bygones be bygones and move on to the next play, Brooks rolled over on the floor and took his time before taking what seemed to be an obvious shot at Mitchell’s groin. (Which had an amusing sound effect from announcer Kevin Harlan.)
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request

One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets

We now have a better idea of why things went south (again) between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Word broke on Friday that the Nets All-Star guard Irving has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The news comes after Irving reportedly rejected an extension offer from the Nets.... The post Report: Kyrie Irving was upset about 1 thing in extension talks with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment

The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
NESN

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Former Fan Favorite

The Celtics are thin at the center position outside of Robert Williams III and Al Horford, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reportedly is inquiring about a familiar face. Boston and the Heat are interested in a reunion with Kelly Olynyk, according to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett. The Utah...
ClutchPoints

