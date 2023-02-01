ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

 2 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 70, Pleasantville 66

Atlantic Tech 50, Millville 36

Audubon 73, Gateway 38

Bard 53, Kearny 40

Barnegat 66, Penn Tech 36

Barringer 57, Newark Academy 54

Buena Regional 35, Cape May Tech 31

Caldwell 45, Columbia 41

Camden 76, Paul VI 61

Camden Eastside 54, Bishop Eustace Prep 48

Cedar Grove 60, Newark Lab 56

Chatham 76, Madison 40

Cherry Hill West 55, Seneca 43

Christian Brothers 54, Howell 47

Clearview Regional 55, Gloucester Tech 45

Colonia 46, Union 40

Delaware Valley Regional 61, Wallkill Valley 57

Delbarton 52, Hillsborough 45

Delsea 43, Highland 39

Deptford 73, Cumberland Regional 61

Dickinson 53, Union City 52

Don Bosco Prep 61, St. Joseph-Montvale 26

Dover 64, Morristown-Beard 58

Dwight-Morrow 67, Cliffside Park 40

Eagle Academy 37, Golda Och 24

East Brunswick 64, Eastern 63

East Brunswick Magnet 69, Somerset Tech 63

East Orange 47, Newark Central 42

Eastside Paterson 83, Passaic 41

Edison 53, Perth Amboy 47

Egg Harbor 64, St. Joseph-Hammonton 62

Florence 69, Maple Shade 27

Franklin 73, Piscataway 48

Freehold 58, Matawan 54

Gloucester Catholic 108, Clayton 65

Gloucester City 65, Lindenwold 61

Haddon Heights 56, Sterling 45

Haddonfield 74, Haddon Township 34

Hamilton West 74, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 32

Hammonton 65, Bridgeton 48

Hoboken 63, BelovED Charter 38

Holmdel 64, Long Branch 44

Hopewell Valley Central 54, Steinert 43

Hudson Catholic 59, North Bergen 37

Hunterdon Central 65, High Point 27

Immaculata 72, Pingry 65

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 53, Arts 50

Indian Hills 42, Mahwah 30

Irvington 76, University 72

Jefferson 63, Mountain Lakes 39

Keansburg 69, Academy Charter 34

Kittatinny 59, Kinnelon 58

Lawrence 74, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 58

Lenape 42, Cherry Hill East 39

Lincoln 62, Ferris 34

Linden 56, St. Joseph-Metuchen 50

Livingston 55, Shabazz 28

Mainland Regional 42, Lower Cape May Regional 31

Manalapan 72, Jackson Memorial 66

Manasquan 81, Wall 26

Middle Township 57, Holy Spirit 30

Middletown South 59, Colts Neck 51

Millburn 42, Belleville 29

Monroe 53, J.P. Stevens 43

Montclair Kimberley 52, West Caldwell Tech 46

Montgomery 64, Bernards 53

Moorestown 57, Winslow 41

Morris Catholic 64, Morris Hills 57

Morris Knolls 58, Bloomfield 56

Morristown 58, Roxbury 52

Mount Olive 62, Boonton 46

Newark Collegiate 62, Nutley 49

North Brunswick 67, Woodbridge 55

North Plainfield 64, New Brunswick 54

Notre Dame 57, Robbinsville 36

Nottingham 65, Hightstown 51

Old Bridge 69, Sayreville 45

Overbrook 56, Glassboro 53

Parsippany 60, Sussex Tech 44

Parsippany Hills 68, Montville 57

Passaic Tech 67, Paterson Kennedy 62

Passaic Valley 55, West Milford 42

Payne Tech 56, North Star Academy 51

Penns Grove 52, Woodstown 49

Pennsville Memorial 70, Schalick 40

Pioneer Academy 64, Morristown-Beard 58

Point Pleasant Beach 83, Henry Hudson 71

Princeton 38, Allentown 35

Ramapo 67, Northern Highlands 53

Ramsey 53, Pascack Hills 42

Rancocas Valley 57, Cherokee 48

Ranney 51, Neptune 40

Raritan 53, St. John Vianney 41

Red Bank Catholic 78, Red Bank Regional 55

River Dell 62, Westwood 37

Roselle Catholic 104, Peddie 59

Salem 85, Salem County Vo-Tech 50

Science Park 51, West Orange 41

Seton Hall Prep 70, West Side 29

Shawnee 60, Camden Tech 30

Snyder 57, Memorial 39

South Hunterdon 66, Warren Hills 63

South Plainfield 63, Rahway 42

St. Augustine 60, Ocean City 49

St. Peter’s Prep 48, Bayonne 18

St. Rose 60, Point Pleasant Boro 39

Teaneck 65, Pascack Valley 61

Technology 46, Verona 38

Technology 52, Weequahic 42

Tenafly 55, Demarest 48

Timber Creek 54, Triton 48

Trenton Catholic 71, Medford Tech 52

Trenton Central 62, Ewing 54

Vernon 64, Voorhees 48

Wayne Valley 89, Lakeland 59

West Essex 71, Orange 58

West Morris 78, Pequannock 76

Wildwood 61, Pitman 55

Williamstown 60, Washington Township 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6. The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals. Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Eastside Defeats Bishop Eustace, 54-48

CAMDEN - Bishop Eustace Prep fell to Camden Eastside, 54-48, on January 31 in Pennsauken. Jahaan Green was the top scorer for the Tigers with 14 points, and Jalen Long contributed 11 points. Eastside's record is now an impressive 11-3, and they will have an away game against Egg Harbor Township on February 4.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Academy over Livingston - Girls basketball recap

Dagny Slomack sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 24 points as Newark Academy won, 59-29, in an away game with Livingston. Zoe Hermans added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Newark Academy (16-3), which opened with a 15-4 run and never looked back. Livingston is now 3-14. Nominate...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Monmouth defeats Brick Township

Monmouth defeated Brick Township 46-34, in Tinton Falls. After breaking a two game losing streak, Monmouth (11-9) has won two out of its last three games. Brick Township (6-15) had its losing streak extended to three games. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Receives No. 4 Seed in State Tournament

MORRISTOWN, NJ – The Morristown High School wrestling team is the fourth seed in the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 tournament. The Colonials will wrestle fifth-seeded North Bergen in the quarterfinals at Clifton. The top two seeds in each bracket host the first two rounds, and the state sectional finals will be held at the higher seeds. Passaic Tech is the top seed in the section and will wrestle 8-seed Passaic. Second-seeded Clifton wrestles seventh-seeded Orange, and third-seeded Bloomfield wrestles sixth seeded Livingston.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn over Belleville - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Cubert and Zach Benmorits put in 10 points apiece as Millburn won at home, 42-29, over Belleville. Millburn (9-8) led 18-12 at halftime and finished with a 16-11 run in the final frame. Connor Cook pace Belleville (7-13) with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Nominate your game changer now...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; No. 9 Madison Upsets No. 8 Morris Knolls; Dodgers Advance to Quarterfinals

MADISON, NJ - Ninth-seeded Madison (13-6) continued its strong play with a 63-52 victory over eighth- seeded Morris Knolls in the Morris County Tournament first round. The Dodgers outscored Morris Knolls 42-26 in the second half. Evan Colao put in 18 points, Jackson Maloney scored 16 points and Tommy Bland added 14. The Dodgers defeated Whippany Park in the Preliminary Round 65-46. Now Madison will advance to face No. 1 West Morris  in the Quarterfinal Round on Saturday Feb. 4   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

First half surge propels Ramsey past Westwood - Boys basketball recap

Behind a dominant first-half effort, Ramsey won its third straight game in a 53-31 victory over Westwood in Washington Township. Michael Stone scored 11 points for Ramsey (15-3), while teammates Matty Stone and Michael Bernius scored 10 points apiece. Ramsey led 18-8 after the first quarter and expanded its lead to 18 points by halftime.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Tech defeats Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap

Janessa Rodriguez scored a game-high 17 points to lead Passaic Tech past Paterson Kennedy 42-27 in Wayne. Passaic Tech (6-13) took a 21-18 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Paterson Kennedy 21-9. Leilani Pena added 12 points. My’shayla Clancy led Paterson Kennedy (9-9) with 12...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Mendham snaps streak with win over Madison

Mendham picked up its first win in five games by defeating Madison 5-0 at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Mendham (9-6-2) racked up two losses and two ties before picking up a shutout victory on Wednesday. Mendham struck for two goals in first to open up a comfortable lead early. It...
MENDHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hunterdon Central Beats High Point, 65-27, in HWS Tournament

FLEMINGTON, NJ -- The Hunterdon Central boys basketball team rolled to a 65-27 victory over High Point in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Tuesday. Matthew Schwartz scored 22 points and came up with two steals for the Red Devils (9-11), who outscored High Point, 21-6, in the third quarter to open a 47-21 lead. Thomas Shreiber led Hunterdon Central in rebounds with eight and assists with four. He also made three steals. The Red Devils will play either Voorhees or Vernon in the quarterfinals on Saturday, with a regular-season game at highly regarded Ridge in between on Thursday.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Milanesi nets 1,000th point for Veritas Christian, falls to Abundant Life

On a night where Evan Milanesi scored his 1,000th point for Veritas Christian, Abundant Life came away with a 58-52 victory in Nutley. Despite trailing 40-37 at the end of the third quarter, Abundant Life (7-7) came up big in the fourth as it outscored Veritas Christian 21-12. Veritas Christian (15-5) jumped out to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter before Abundant Life cut it to a three-point game at halftime.
NUTLEY, NJ
