The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 47, Princeton 35

Atlantic City 43, Egg Harbor 41

Bayonne 64, St. Dominic 23

Belleville 41, West Caldwell Tech 14

Bergen Tech 32, Clifton 17

Bernards 50, Parsippany Hills 39

Boonton 48, Mount Olive 19

Bridgeton 43, Oakcrest 13

Cape May Tech 37, Buena Regional 28

Cherokee 59, Rancocas Valley 31

Cherry Hill West 49, Seneca 26

Clearview Regional 63, Gloucester Tech 26

Colonia 47, Piscataway 39

Columbia 55, Caldwell 22

Cranford 64, Oak Knoll 36

Delsea 43, Highland 39

Dwight-Englewood 53, New Milford 37

Eastside Paterson 49, Passaic 21

Edison 56, Perth Amboy 36

Ewing 54, Trenton Central 24

Fair Lawn 29, Wayne Hills 19

Freehold 41, Matawan 30

Gateway 34, Audubon 26

Glen Ridge 41, Arts 11

Gloucester Catholic 65, Clayton 19

Hackettstown 46, Vernon 34

Haddonfield 36, Haddon Township 30

Hamilton West 28, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 26

Hammonton 53, Holy Spirit 49

Hanover Park 49, Mt. St. Dominic 34

Highland Park 49, Spotswood 45

Hightstown 71, Nottingham 17

Hoboken 53, BelovED Charter 16

Holmdel 62, Long Branch 47

Holy Angels 38, Paramus 24

Hudson Catholic 54, North Bergen 18

Hunterdon Central 37, High Point 28

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 70, West Orange 40

Irvington 47, Barringer 19

Iselin Kennedy 46, Sayreville 23

Jefferson 53, Morris Knolls 35

Keansburg 49, Asbury Park 10

Kent Place 38, Morristown-Beard 18

Kingsway 48, Eastern 44

Kittatinny 51, Kinnelon 35

Lenape 70, Cherry Hill East 24

Lower Cape May Regional 55, St. Joseph-Hammonton 27

Madison 67, Mountain Lakes 23

Mahwah 42, Indian Hills 27

Mainland Regional 75, Vineland 51

Manasquan 52, Wall 39

Manville 33, Keyport 15

Marlboro 56, Freehold Township 33

Medford Tech 68, Stem Civics 5

Memorial 33, Lincoln 32

Middle Township 41, Absegami 35

Middlesex 60, North Plainfield 56

Middletown South 61, Colts Neck 51

Millburn 51, Montclair Kimberley 27

Monroe 55, North Brunswick 47

Montclair 47, Science Park 40

Montville 63, Immaculata 49

Moorestown 34, Winslow 33

Morristown 47, Mt. St. Mary 31

Newark Central 60, Newark Academy 54

Newark East Side 44, Payne Tech 38

North Hunterdon 56, Wallkill Valley 40

Northern Highlands 52, Ramapo 49

Notre Dame 57, Robbinsville 45

Ocean City 45, Our Lady of Mercy 37

Ocean Township 54, Shore Regional 28

Old Bridge 71, South Brunswick 55

Old Tappan 59, Bergenfield 28

Orange 42, Golda Och 27

Parsippany 46, Hopatcong 24

Passaic Charter 70, CAPS Central 16

Passaic Tech 42, Paterson Kennedy 27

Paul VI 90, Camden 28

Pennsville Memorial 46, Schalick 23

Pequannock 60, Villa Walsh 45

Phillipsburg 49, Delaware Valley Regional 33

Plainfield 38, Kent Place 18

Point Pleasant Beach 53, Henry Hudson 13

Ramsey 56, Pascack Hills 27

Ranney 45, Neptune 35

Red Bank Catholic 69, Red Bank Regional 23

Ridge 63, Bridgewater-Raritan 23

Ridgewood 41, Hackensack 39

River Dell 41, Westwood 31

Saddle River Day 64, St. Thomas Aquinas 62

Shawnee 60, Camden Tech 22

Shipley, Pa. 54, Moorestown Friends 19

Snyder 37, McNair 18

Somerville 35, Montgomery 24

Sparta 57, Blair 44

St. John Vianney 94, Raritan 18

St. Rose 65, Point Pleasant Boro 43

Steinert 39, Hopewell Valley Central 37

Sterling 31, Haddon Heights 24

Teaneck 56, Pascack Valley 49

Tenafly 44, Demarest 31

Timber Creek 65, Triton 31

Trinity Hall 61, Howell 33

Union City 57, Kearny 40

University 69, East Orange 13

Voorhees 41, South Hunterdon 38

Warren Hills 52, Lenape Valley 30

Wayne Valley 42, Lakeland 24

West Essex 41, Livingston 21

West Milford 51, Passaic Valley 31

West Windsor-Plainsboro North 41, Lawrence 30

Westfield 63, Chatham 57

Wildwood 76, Pitman 26

Williamstown 54, Washington Township 44

Woodbridge 61, J.P. Stevens 48

Woodbury 81, West Deptford 25

Woodstown 50, Penns Grove 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6. The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals. Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 St. John Vianney downs Raritan, remains unbeaten - Girls basketball recap

Zoe Brooks had 21 points, eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 94-18 victory over Raritan in Holmdel. Five players finished in double figures for St. John Vianney (21-0), which raced out to a 38-2 first quarter lead. Ashley Sofilkanich scored 14 points, Madison Kocis had 11 and both Bre Delaney and Mikaela Hubbard added 10. Delaney had four steals, Taylor Sofilkanich added nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Janie Bachmann chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn over Belleville - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Cubert and Zach Benmorits put in 10 points apiece as Millburn won at home, 42-29, over Belleville. Millburn (9-8) led 18-12 at halftime and finished with a 16-11 run in the final frame. Connor Cook pace Belleville (7-13) with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Nominate your game changer now...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Players of the Week in all 15 boys basketball conferences, Feb. 1

Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff will pick five playmakers in every conference as Players of the Week and highlight what made those players stand out. The following selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 24, and Monday, Jan. 30.
New Jersey 101.5

Who is the greatest New Jerseyan of all time?

The History Channel is running a special next week called "History's Greatest of All Time" hosted by former NFL great quarterback Peyton Manning. The show plans to try and name the GOAT in every aspect of life. They'll be looking at sports, historical figures, inventors, daredevils, business tycoons, etc. New...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Paulsboro defeats West Deptford in OT- Boys basketball recap

Ja’Vonn Osbourne recorded 26 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro over West Deptford 67-60 in overtime in Paulsboro. Trailing 44-38 at the end of the third quarter, West Deptford (6-15) came back in the fourth and outscored Paulsboro 16-10 to force overtime tied at 54. However, Paulsboro (11-7) took over in OT as it outscored West Deptford 13-6.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Holmdel defeats Long Branch - Girls basketball recap

Allison Cannon tallied 18 points and seven assists to lead Holmdel past Long Branch 62-47 in Long Branch. Despite falling behind 23-19 at halftime, Holmdel (14-6) came alive in the second half outscoring Long Branch 43-24. Holmdel also held Long Branch to just eight points in the third quarter. Michelle...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River North edges out Holmdel - Girls basketball recap

Megan Sias posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Toms River North defeated Holmdel 46-42 in Toms River North. Arliana Torres also had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals with Julia Grodzicki adding 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Toms River...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Colonia over Piscataway - Girls basketball recap

Taylor Derkack delivered a game-high 21 points while Mattison Chiera put in 17 more as Colonia won at home, 47-39, over Piscataway. Colonia (11-9) was up, 20-13, at halftime and maintained that advantage the rest of the way. Alyssa Rice paced Piscataway (3-15) with 17 points while Makayla Williams added...
COLONIA, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

