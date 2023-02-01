Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 47, Princeton 35
Atlantic City 43, Egg Harbor 41
Bayonne 64, St. Dominic 23
Belleville 41, West Caldwell Tech 14
Bergen Tech 32, Clifton 17
Bernards 50, Parsippany Hills 39
Boonton 48, Mount Olive 19
Bridgeton 43, Oakcrest 13
Cape May Tech 37, Buena Regional 28
Cherokee 59, Rancocas Valley 31
Cherry Hill West 49, Seneca 26
Clearview Regional 63, Gloucester Tech 26
Colonia 47, Piscataway 39
Columbia 55, Caldwell 22
Cranford 64, Oak Knoll 36
Delsea 43, Highland 39
Dwight-Englewood 53, New Milford 37
Eastside Paterson 49, Passaic 21
Edison 56, Perth Amboy 36
Ewing 54, Trenton Central 24
Fair Lawn 29, Wayne Hills 19
Freehold 41, Matawan 30
Gateway 34, Audubon 26
Glen Ridge 41, Arts 11
Gloucester Catholic 65, Clayton 19
Hackettstown 46, Vernon 34
Haddonfield 36, Haddon Township 30
Hamilton West 28, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 26
Hammonton 53, Holy Spirit 49
Hanover Park 49, Mt. St. Dominic 34
Highland Park 49, Spotswood 45
Hightstown 71, Nottingham 17
Hoboken 53, BelovED Charter 16
Holmdel 62, Long Branch 47
Holy Angels 38, Paramus 24
Hudson Catholic 54, North Bergen 18
Hunterdon Central 37, High Point 28
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 70, West Orange 40
Irvington 47, Barringer 19
Iselin Kennedy 46, Sayreville 23
Jefferson 53, Morris Knolls 35
Keansburg 49, Asbury Park 10
Kent Place 38, Morristown-Beard 18
Kingsway 48, Eastern 44
Kittatinny 51, Kinnelon 35
Lenape 70, Cherry Hill East 24
Lower Cape May Regional 55, St. Joseph-Hammonton 27
Madison 67, Mountain Lakes 23
Mahwah 42, Indian Hills 27
Mainland Regional 75, Vineland 51
Manasquan 52, Wall 39
Manville 33, Keyport 15
Marlboro 56, Freehold Township 33
Medford Tech 68, Stem Civics 5
Memorial 33, Lincoln 32
Middle Township 41, Absegami 35
Middlesex 60, North Plainfield 56
Middletown South 61, Colts Neck 51
Millburn 51, Montclair Kimberley 27
Monroe 55, North Brunswick 47
Montclair 47, Science Park 40
Montville 63, Immaculata 49
Moorestown 34, Winslow 33
Morristown 47, Mt. St. Mary 31
Newark Central 60, Newark Academy 54
Newark East Side 44, Payne Tech 38
North Hunterdon 56, Wallkill Valley 40
Northern Highlands 52, Ramapo 49
Notre Dame 57, Robbinsville 45
Ocean City 45, Our Lady of Mercy 37
Ocean Township 54, Shore Regional 28
Old Bridge 71, South Brunswick 55
Old Tappan 59, Bergenfield 28
Orange 42, Golda Och 27
Parsippany 46, Hopatcong 24
Passaic Charter 70, CAPS Central 16
Passaic Tech 42, Paterson Kennedy 27
Paul VI 90, Camden 28
Pennsville Memorial 46, Schalick 23
Pequannock 60, Villa Walsh 45
Phillipsburg 49, Delaware Valley Regional 33
Plainfield 38, Kent Place 18
Point Pleasant Beach 53, Henry Hudson 13
Ramsey 56, Pascack Hills 27
Ranney 45, Neptune 35
Red Bank Catholic 69, Red Bank Regional 23
Ridge 63, Bridgewater-Raritan 23
Ridgewood 41, Hackensack 39
River Dell 41, Westwood 31
Saddle River Day 64, St. Thomas Aquinas 62
Shawnee 60, Camden Tech 22
Shipley, Pa. 54, Moorestown Friends 19
Snyder 37, McNair 18
Somerville 35, Montgomery 24
Sparta 57, Blair 44
St. John Vianney 94, Raritan 18
St. Rose 65, Point Pleasant Boro 43
Steinert 39, Hopewell Valley Central 37
Sterling 31, Haddon Heights 24
Teaneck 56, Pascack Valley 49
Tenafly 44, Demarest 31
Timber Creek 65, Triton 31
Trinity Hall 61, Howell 33
Union City 57, Kearny 40
University 69, East Orange 13
Voorhees 41, South Hunterdon 38
Warren Hills 52, Lenape Valley 30
Wayne Valley 42, Lakeland 24
West Essex 41, Livingston 21
West Milford 51, Passaic Valley 31
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 41, Lawrence 30
Westfield 63, Chatham 57
Wildwood 76, Pitman 26
Williamstown 54, Washington Township 44
Woodbridge 61, J.P. Stevens 48
Woodbury 81, West Deptford 25
Woodstown 50, Penns Grove 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
