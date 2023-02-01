Read full article on original website
KEYC
Gov. Walz (DFL-MN) makes Juneteenth state holiday; signs Crown Act
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed a bill into law making Juneteenth a state holiday. The governor made it official this morning at a ceremonial signing surrounded by racial equity leaders in the state. The signing of the CROWN act, which bans discrimination in workplaces...
KEYC
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
KEYC
The Minnesota Harm Reduction Team is giving Narcan free of charge, alongside the needed training
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the CDC, Narcan isn’t harmful to anyone. It can reverse an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids, which could save a life. “If we get the resources and tools in our community’s hands we have a higher chance of helping save someone’s life,” said Brandy Brink, founder of Beyond Brink, “Their chance at recovery, they have to be living and breathing to be able to access that and so in this scenario, there is a life-saving drug that’s available to our community.”
KEYC
Small refunds make a big impact on families wallets this tax season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The IRS estimates it will process 168 million tax returns, 3 million from Minnesota alone this year. But folks may be surprised to see the difference in how much they receive, families especially. 2022 had no pandemic-related payments or credits, such as stimulus packages, and the...
KEYC
MSU wins over Missouri Western State
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State softball team halted a late rally by Missouri Western Saturday night to win 7-6. The Mavericks will travel to Emporia, Kansas next Friday to play in the Emporia State Softball Classic Friday and Saturday.
KEYC
Minnesota Nice events held in St. Peter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The event takes place at Veteran’s Memorial Park tonight and tomorrow afternoon. Tonight is 21 plus while Saturday offers family friendly fun. “We have two ice rinks here and we’re going to have a bonfire and some music it’s 21 plus, so we mainly have focused on youth and family stuff in the past so we thought we should start having a few more adult events so it is adult only for this evening,” explained Kayla Campbell, Recreational Programs Supervisor, “You will have to bring your own skates and hockey equipment if you are wanting to play hockey for the adults for this evening but we will have kid sticks for tomorrow morning. We’ll bring the fun we just need you guys come show up.”
