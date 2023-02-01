MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The event takes place at Veteran’s Memorial Park tonight and tomorrow afternoon. Tonight is 21 plus while Saturday offers family friendly fun. “We have two ice rinks here and we’re going to have a bonfire and some music it’s 21 plus, so we mainly have focused on youth and family stuff in the past so we thought we should start having a few more adult events so it is adult only for this evening,” explained Kayla Campbell, Recreational Programs Supervisor, “You will have to bring your own skates and hockey equipment if you are wanting to play hockey for the adults for this evening but we will have kid sticks for tomorrow morning. We’ll bring the fun we just need you guys come show up.”

