Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cumberland Valley girls basketball falls to North Allegheny, 59-35
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team dropped a 59-35 non-conference decision to North Allegheny Saturday afternoon. The Eagles remain without the services of star guard Jill Jekot. Cumberland Valley (12-8) was led Saturday by Kylie Robinson with 9 points and Sanai Hill with 8 points.
Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title
Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
Berks Catholic outlasts West Perry to win its first District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship
Berks Catholic and West Perry were both thrown curveballs just before Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A Team Wrestling Championship match. But while the Saints made a small adjustment and took a good swing at fielding their best lineup, the Mustangs sized up what felt like a whistling Sandy Koufax freight train that had a domino effect in the lower weights.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Feb. 4, 2023
Cumberland Valley at Manheim Township, 1:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Olivia Jones scores 19 points as unbeaten Cedar Cliff girls down Red Land in MPC Keystone game
Olivia Jones scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the first half as the undefeated Cedar Cliff girls basketball team downed Red Land, 49-19, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game Friday night. The Colts, who moved to 20-0 overall and 13-0 in the Keystone Division with the victory,...
Rylee Henson, Mia Libby lift Greencastle-Antrim girls to MPC Colonial win over Waynesboro
Rylee Henson scored 23 points and Mia Libby added 18 to help lift the Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team to a 53-18 Mid-Penn Colonial Division victory over Waynesboro Friday night. Greencastle-Antrim built a comfortable 29-12 lead at the half was never headed. The Blue Devils, 19-1 overall and 13-1 in the...
Cumberland Valley boys basketball clips Manheim Township, 54-47
The Cumberland Valley boys basketball placed three players in double figures as it defeated Manheim Township, 54-47, in a non-conference game Saturday. The Eagles received 15 points from JD Hunter. Nolan Gilbert added 13 points and Nolan Buzalka chipped in with 10. Sebastian Henson was the game-high scorer for Manheim Township with 22 points.
Northern girls basketball take down Gettysburg to keep share of MPC Colonial Division lead
The Northern girls basketball team retained its share of first place in the Mid-Penn Colonial Division with a 52-22 victory over Gettysburg Friday night. The Polar Bears (19-2 overall and 13-1 in the Colonial) were led by Siena Ondecko with 17 points and Casidy Sadler with 10 points. Madeline Delaney...
Jaydon Smith scores 21 points as Carlisle boys defeat Central Dauphin in MPC Commonwealth tilt
Jaydon Smith put down 21 points for the Carlisle boys basketball team Friday night in a 60-43 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory over Central Dauphin. Julian Christopher added 14 points to the Thundering Herd offense. Parker Smith and Jeremiah Snyder chipped in with 10 points each. Carlisle improves to 12-7 overall...
Shippensburg boys hoops bests West Perry in MPC Colonial Division game
The Shippensburg boys basketball team defeated West Perry, 45-36, Friday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. The Greyhounds (12-7 overall, 10-4 Colonial) were paced on offense by 12 points from Graison Michajluk. West Perry (2-16, 1-11) received 11 points each from Duce Middleton and Si Twigg.
Matthew DeDonatis pours in 23 points as Hershey boys basketball defeats Mifflin County in MPC Keystone play
Matthew DeDonatis poured in a game-high 23 points as the Hershey boys basketball team downed Mifflin County, 75-59, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division win over Mifflin County Friday night. Marcus Sweeney added 10 points for the Trojans. Cameron Sweeney added 9 points and Isaiah Danner chipped in with 8....
West Perry at Berks Catholic District 3 2A wrestling team championship live stream: Watch here
We’re already making our way deep into the PIAA wrestling postseason, and on Saturday PennLive will have two of the biggest team matches in the area of the year. Tune in here to check out the District 3 2A team championship live stream, as West Perry takes on Berks Catholic at Cumberland Valley High School.
Marissa Gingrich’s 26 points pace Mifflin County girls to victory over Hershey in an MPC Keystone game
Marissa Gingrich poured in a game-high 26 points to lead Mifflin County to an 80-37 victory over Hershey Friday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. The Huskies placed three other players in double figure scoring. Amelia Lester put down 22 points. Maelyn Gingrich added 12 and Jacee Cunningham added 11.
Alex Long’s 24 points help pace Camp Hill to MPC Capital Division victory over East Pennsboro
Alex Long scored 22 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to help lead the Camp Hill boys basketball team to a 69-66 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over East Pennsboro. Jack Kennedy added 14 points to the Lions attack. Camp Hill is 7-15 overall and 3-11 in...
Tegan Kuhns scores 21 to help pace Gettysburg boys over Northern in MPC Colonial Division action
Tegan Kuhns scored 21 points to help pace Gettysburg to a 56-54 Mid-Penn Conference victory over Northern Friday night. Josh Herr added 16 points for Gettysburg, who improved to 12-8 overall and 9-4 in divisional play. Gavin Moyer was the game’s high scorer for Northern (8-12, 4-10) with 25 points....
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin District 3 3A wrestling team championship live stream: Watch here
We’re already making our way deep into the PIAA wrestling postseason, and on Saturday PennLive will have two of the biggest team matches in the area of the year. Tune in here to check out the District 3 3A team championship live stream, as Cumberland Valley takes on Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley High School.
Steel-High boys get 20 points from Kam Chisholm in an MPC Capital Division victory over Boiling Springs
Kam Chisholm poured in 20 points to pace the Steel-High boys basketball team to a 65-61 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Friday night. Daquan McCraw added 15 points and Jamal Burchell added 13 for the Rollers, who improved to 8-10 overall and 5-7 in divisional play. Brandon Ascione topped Boiling...
Red Land boys clip Cedar Cliff in MPC Keystone Division battle
The Red Land boys basketball team rallied from a small halftime deficit and defeated Cedar Cliff, 52-47, Friday night in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division game. The Patriots (12-8 overall, 7-8 division) got 17 points from Tyler Kerlin and 15 from Bryce Zeiders. Cedar Cliff was paced by a game-high...
Wrestling Roundup: Waynesboro and Hershey are winners
WAYNESBORO 46, TAMAQUA 16 (Rally in the Valley Duals) 126: Allen Tracy (TAH) over Chance Atkinson (WAH) (Dec 9-5) 132: Jayden Rooney (WAH) over Chase Zeigenfuss (TAH) (Fall 2:44) 138: Garrett Price (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 145: Calvin Myers (WAH) over Matt Hedrick (TAH) (Fall 1:57) 152: Jacob Schlier (TAH) over Luke Lehr (WAH) (MD 9-0) 160: Garrett Lowans (WAH) over Bradley Whalen (TAH) (MD 9-1) 172: Titus Mong (WAH) over Jacob Hehn (TAH) (Fall 0:54) 189: Caden Shockey (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 215: Brady Mansfield (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 285: Cort Myers (WAH) over (TAH) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Levi Kunkel (TAH) over (WAH) (For.) 120: Gabe Erbe (TAH) over Steven Howard (WAH) (Dec 6-0).
Owen Schlager’s 31 points lead Trinity to convincing win over Bishop McDevitt
CAMP HILL — Just in case anyone missed the fact that Owen Schlager is putting together one of the best basketball seasons in the Mid-Penn, the Trinity guard went out and drove the point home once more Friday against Bishop McDevitt. In a packed Trinity gym with the Mid-Penn...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0