Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily
Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
The Story Behind the China Spy Balloon Over Billings Montana
Larry Mayer is not only an incredible photographer who captured the above photo of the Chinese spy balloon over Billings, Montana- he's also a pilot who has great connections and insight when it comes to aviation in Montana. Larry Mayer is a longtime photographer for The Billings Gazette, and one...
All the Single Ladies, Check Out This Fun Galentines Party in Billings
Valentine's Day is great if you're in love. For singles, it sucks. Despite what many may believe, Valentine's Day was not invented by the Hallmark company (in collaboration with De Beers and Godiva). No, no. This "holiday" of love goes back much further in history. A mishmash of Roman mythology...
[Gallery] Do You Know These Iconic & Unique Billings Spots?
Cue the Saw Music, and the puppet on a tricycle... Let's see if you can figure out these spots across Billings! All the answers are at the end of the gallery. Let us know how many you got right in AppChat or on Facebook! GOOD LUCK!. Can You Decipher These...
Beloved Crazy Mary Returns With New Food Truck in Billings
After a few months' hiatus, Crazy Mary's Fish N' Chips has returned, ready to serve up all your favorites, out of a fancy new food truck!. READ MORE: Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?. Crazy Mary's closed up shop in their original location at 1404 6th Avenue...
Cool Off and Check Out the Ice Caves in This Montana Mountain Range
Swapping Stalactites for Icicles While Underground. If you live in Billings and think of the mountains, you likely think of the Beartooths to our southwest. They’re impressive, the sun sets behind them, and you can clearly see the runs at Red Lodge Mountain ski resort on most days. What...
Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents
In Bozeman, people who have jobs are living in RVs and trying to keep them warm in winter because houses cost too much, said Henry Kriegel. “It greatly saddened me to realize that in my own hometown, people are living out of RVs,” said Kriegel, with Americans for Prosperity. In Billings, a local study showed […] The post Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Billings woman describes purported explosion she caught on video
“All of sudden it was this big explosion in the sky and all this debris started slowly coming down like it was big smoke," she said.
Exciting New ‘Street Food’ Restaurant Coming to Downtown Billings
An exciting new restaurant is coming to Downtown Billings and this dude who loves food can't wait to check it out. It's called Spitz (weird name, I know) and it's taking over the space at 313 N Broadway formerly occupied by Perch. The street-food-inspired franchise offers a blend of Mediterranean food, Greek food, and American classics.
Most Beautiful Boy, Butter Ball is a GEM! Take Him Home
Our favorite day of the work week is Wednesday because we get to shower a shelter pet from YVAS with love, cuddles, and compliments. Trust us- Butter Ball is the nicest dog we’ve ever met. And the cutest name too. Butter Ball came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter)...
A Brilliant Play on Words from One Phantom Restaurant in Billings
It’s a term I coined for businesses who make most of their profits from online ordering. I found this phantom business while doing some online food ordering, something I don’t do very often. I was scrolling on Grub Hub or Uber Eats when the funniest name for a Thai restaurant showed up in my feed.
I Recognized a Listed “Wanted” Person in Billings, Here’s My Story
How often do you check the sex offender registry in Billings?. My spouse and I check it every few months or so. We just like to stay in the know of who’s living in our neighborhood and being aware is a good thing in my book. I happened to...
Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia
The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know
BILLINGS, Mont. – An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People’s Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many...
