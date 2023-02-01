ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Veterans Choosing To Live in Billings, Montana Are Taxed Heavily

Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce announced they are working toward legislation to lower, and hopefully remove, taxation on Veteran pensions in the State of Montana. Retired Veterans are quite possibly one of the most well-trained demographics, and Montana is missing out on that opportunity, being one of 3 states that fully tax Veteran pensions as regular income.
BILLINGS, MT
Laramie Live

Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents

In Bozeman, people who have jobs are living in RVs and trying to keep them warm in winter because houses cost too much, said Henry Kriegel. “It greatly saddened me to realize that in my own hometown, people are living out of RVs,” said Kriegel, with Americans for Prosperity. In Billings, a local study showed […] The post Bill to add ‘free market’ solution to housing crisis with lot sizes rallies proponents appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia

The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
BILLINGS, MT
FOX 28 Spokane

Chinese intelligence-gathering balloon seen over Montana: What we know

BILLINGS, Mont. – An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People’s Republic of China. On Wednesday, the Billings Logan International Airport was shut down for roughly two hours around the same time many...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy