Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in KansasTravel MavenWichita, KS
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Related
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
KMBC.com
‘We keep giving people more reasons to leave Kansas’: Kansas officials react to marijuana legalization across the state line
OLATHE, Kan. — While the Missouri side was quite busy on Friday morning as legal marijuana arrived in the Show Me State, officials in Kansas remain disappointed with the lack of action. Kansas is one of just four states in the nation where marijuana is completely illegal. Kansas Gov....
KAKE TV
Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KAKE TV
Laura Kelly announces Integra Technologies expansion, will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Kelly has announced that Integra Technologies will be opening an expansion in Wichita. The semiconductor manufacturing plant will bring nearly 2,000 jobs to Wichita. Kelly called the expansion the "second biggest economic development in Kansas history." “Kansas is stepping up to help resolve a national...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe
------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton
Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
Integra chip plant coming to Wichita will create 2,000 jobs
Governor Kelly has announced Integra Technologies is bringing a semiconductor manufacturing plant to Wichita that will create at least 2,000 jobs.
Why a rare, wild chicken is stirring controversy in Kansas
The lesser prairie chicken, a declining animal found in parts of western Kansas, is stirring up a heated debate over government overreach.
KWCH.com
Kansas 'castle' up for grabs
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.
NWS: Unknown balloon seen flying over Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from […]
KAKE TV
WSU Tech ready to help Integra hire nearly 2,000 people in the coming years
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -Nearly 2,000 new jobs could soon add to Wichita’s workforce after employee-owned Integra Technologies announced its plan to build a new plant Thursday. The technology company’s plan to expand would bring close to 2,000 new jobs to Wichita. WSU Tech is already in touch with the semiconductor manufacturer.
kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
KAKE TV
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
KWCH.com
‘White castle’ building could be all yours for free - but there’s a catch
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A castle-shaped portable metal diner could be yours - for free. It’s not the White Castle, but it was one of the prefab designs that White Castle eventually used for their diners. Years ago, the building housed a Wichita burger stand that was located on...
KAKE TV
Benefits of local food producing
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - K-State hosted a local food producers conference that brought together crop growers from the urban homesteader to the commercial producer. The goal of Saturday's conference was to inspire and educate growers, new and experienced, as well as make new connections. Some of the topics discussed ranged...
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
These are the best and worst nursing homes near Wichita, according to federal ratings
Here’s how to research facilities and what to know about the federal government’s rating system.
KWCH.com
Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
Comments / 0