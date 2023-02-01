ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Abigail Scott located safe

------- There’s concern for the safety of a girl reported missing Friday in central Kansas. Abigail Scott, 12, was last seen in Hutchinson. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she did leave a note and does not have a cell phone with her. It’s believed she is with a male and may be in Wichita.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton

Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas 'castle' up for grabs

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
KANSAS STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Wichita Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Wichita, KS. - As the largest city in Kansas, Wichita serves as a regional hub for culture, media, trade, and employment. And speaking of employment, the city has a rich history of entrepreneurship, which has led to a highly diverse economy with several prominent economic sectors today.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

WSU Tech ready to help Integra hire nearly 2,000 people in the coming years

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -Nearly 2,000 new jobs could soon add to Wichita’s workforce after employee-owned Integra Technologies announced its plan to build a new plant Thursday. The technology company’s plan to expand would bring close to 2,000 new jobs to Wichita. WSU Tech is already in touch with the semiconductor manufacturer.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

1 killed in Reno County rollover

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Benefits of local food producing

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - K-State hosted a local food producers conference that brought together crop growers from the urban homesteader to the commercial producer. The goal of Saturday's conference was to inspire and educate growers, new and experienced, as well as make new connections. Some of the topics discussed ranged...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend

If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Watch: Backyard chickens alleviate egg-price concern for Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When it comes to budgeting for food, a challenge persists when it comes to the elevated price of a kitchen staple. Despite a recent drop in USDA prices, based on sales to large buyers, what consumers are paying for eggs is still more than triple what they were two years ago.
WICHITA, KS

