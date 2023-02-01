Read full article on original website
MVSU 82, Jackson St. 78
MVSU (3-21) Stredic 2-3 2-4 6, Barber 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 5-12 6-6 17, Collins 7-14 2-2 21, Mosley 4-11 3-4 12, Waller 4-5 7-9 16, Minton 2-2 0-0 4, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 20-25 82.
Four Bulldogs part ways to head to the next level after historic high school careers
After being a part of Jasper County history by winning back-to-back State Championships, four Bay Springs Bulldogs signed scholarships to play at the next level and further their athletic and academic careers. “When I got here nine years ago, these guys were babies,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady...
