Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc11news.com
Extra snowfall this year means happy Colorado trees
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This year has been an exceptional year in terms of snowfall. Warmer have temperatures have brought some melting, and the soil and the trees are singing its praise. It’s a slow melt, too, which makes the moisture even more beneficial. At this point, the...
nbc11news.com
Winter not over yet as more snowfall arrives tomorrow night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout this past week, temperatures have slowly warmed, and for today, in Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures sat in the upper to mid-30s. In addition, we saw plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day and getting into Saturday night into early Sunday morning; low temperatures will sit in the mid-20s for both locations.
nbc11news.com
Snow arrives Sunday night after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve ended the week unseasonably warm beneath cloud-filtered sunshine. This weekend will feature some brighter occasions and some occasional periods of more clouds. Our Next Weather Maker. Before you check out for the weekend, you should know about our next weather maker. It will...
nbc11news.com
A few more clouds accompany warmer temperatures this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our Friday morning has started off like most of the other mornings through the week with plenty of clear skies and cool to cold temperatures. Unlike the last several days, clouds will be on the increase across much of the Western Slope through the day. We’ll continue to see round of increased cloud cover through the weekend as temperatures continue to turn warmer.
nbc11news.com
Clouds increasing this weekend, and temperatures will too
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The consistently sunny and cool pattern that has settled into the Western Slope continues for another day. We once again started the morning off with clear skies and temperatures ranging from the teens in the valleys to the single digits and the negatives in the higher elevations. Plentiful sunshine has been working on melting off any of the leftover snow on the ground from Monday, and we’ll continue to make more progress today as well. Clouds will start to increase over the next few days, but expect warmer temperatures to follow along with it.
After saving 11 lives on frigid Colorado lake, two park rangers awarded
When a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo last May, the lives of 13 were put at risk. Thanks to heroic acts by responding park rangers, 11 of those individuals survived. Park rangers Joe Portteus and Seth Herndon have each been given a 'Life Saving Award' for their actions at Lake Pueblo State Park on May 29, 2022.
nbc11news.com
Governor Jared Polis visits Grand Junction
Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help.
nbc11news.com
Polis announces new funding for Grand Junction Regional Airport
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A big announcement during a stop in Grand Junction today by Governor Jared Polis. The governor pushed his economic agenda, which included high-quality education, supporting small businesses, and improving transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure like a runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The airport received $4...
nbc11news.com
No verdict for tonight: Cohee trial jurors sent home for the evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The verdict in the trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes won’t be reached tonight. Court staff say that the jurors have been sent home for the evening and will be back at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
nbc11news.com
Colorado teachers strained by staff shortage
Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks. The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Gov. Jared Polis Friday for special State of the State remarks. Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Secretary of State...
nbc11news.com
Two charged and fined in death of Alzheimer’s patient
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A verdict in a mesa county courtroom. Fifteen minutes is all the time it took for a jury to acquit an assisted living caregiver in Grand Junction. The caregiver was accused of not checking on an 86-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, Hazel Place, who was left outside...
KJCT8
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.
nbc11news.com
Suitcase left on bus contained about $1 million worth of fentanyl
On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Grand Junction Chamber of...
nbc11news.com
New safety program aims to reduce Mesa County pedestrian deaths
On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Grand Junction Chamber of...
nbc11news.com
City Council members not informed about rumored Orchard Mesa Pool agreement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction City Council continued discussing the fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool Monday night, expressing interest in restarting the planning process for renovating the pool with an estimated $500 thousand budget, including $41 thousand that was already spent. A drafted agreement was made,...
nbc11news.com
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County prosecutors filed felonies against a former and a current Mind Springs employee. Mind Springs is a behavioral health and addiction recovery clinic. Now a current executive and a former worker are both accused of trying to influence a public official. Court documents say...
nbc11news.com
Raising rates cost money, and Xcel is making you pay for it
A viewer contacted the newsroom asking about a fee on their vehicle tag renewal form they hadn't noticed before. Grand Junction City Council temporarily bars new gaming businesses. Updated: 19 hours ago. The city council put a temporary stop to new gaming businesses in Grand Junction, citing a recent string...
nbc11news.com
Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
nbc11news.com
Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Secretary of State launched a new resource Wednesday to help prevent business identity theft and to help small businesses stay afloat when faced with fraud. The Secretary of State’s Office says it allows businesses and individuals to report when a business is fraudulently...
nbc11news.com
Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Police in Grand Junction say they were unable to find and arrest a felony menacing suspect Friday morning after raiding a home in the area of 32 1/8 and D Roads. Investigators report that one shot was fired inside the building, causing a woman and...
Comments / 0