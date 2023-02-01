GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The consistently sunny and cool pattern that has settled into the Western Slope continues for another day. We once again started the morning off with clear skies and temperatures ranging from the teens in the valleys to the single digits and the negatives in the higher elevations. Plentiful sunshine has been working on melting off any of the leftover snow on the ground from Monday, and we’ll continue to make more progress today as well. Clouds will start to increase over the next few days, but expect warmer temperatures to follow along with it.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO