Photo: “Neptune’s Fountain” by Susan Hewitt. Watercolor, 18 x 30. Image courtesy of San Diego Watercolor Society. Susan attended Massachusetts College of Art, worked as a professional picture framer, and served as an assistant director for Circle Gallery. She also has an MA in Education, and has taught art to 5th graders for 22 years. When she retired, she became active with the San Diego Watercolor Society and taught art, did framing, and organized events. Susan loves painting people, animals, and detailed still life images. Her work is frequently exhibited at the SDWS monthly Member Shows. She is a past President of the Society. Susan’s work can often be found on her Facebook page, and she can be contacted at Shewitt0@cox.net.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO