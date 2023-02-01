Read full article on original website
eastcountymagazine.org
GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY HELD FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMPLEX IN DOWNTOWN LA MESA
Photo and artwork credits: City of La Mesa and La Mesa Chamber of Comemrce. February 3, 2023 (La Mesa) – The site of La Mesa’s former police station will soon be home to 147 affordable apartment homes. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site at 8181 Allison Avenue on January 24.
eastcountymagazine.org
LAKESIDE ARTIST WINS BEST OF THEME AWARD
Photo: “Neptune’s Fountain” by Susan Hewitt. Watercolor, 18 x 30. Image courtesy of San Diego Watercolor Society. Susan attended Massachusetts College of Art, worked as a professional picture framer, and served as an assistant director for Circle Gallery. She also has an MA in Education, and has taught art to 5th graders for 22 years. When she retired, she became active with the San Diego Watercolor Society and taught art, did framing, and organized events. Susan loves painting people, animals, and detailed still life images. Her work is frequently exhibited at the SDWS monthly Member Shows. She is a past President of the Society. Susan’s work can often be found on her Facebook page, and she can be contacted at Shewitt0@cox.net.
eastcountymagazine.org
PINE VALLEY MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN BORREGO CRASH
February 2, 2023 (Borrego Springs) – A Pine Valley man, 68, died January 25 in a crash that occurred around 3 p.m. in Borrego Springs. He was driving a 2015 Indian Roadmaster motorcycle south on Great Overland Stage Route north of Agua Caliente Springs Road when he missed a curve and crossed over the double yellow lines, then onto a field on the opposite side of the roadway.
eastcountymagazine.org
PINE VALLEY FATALITY ROLLOVER CRASH
February 2, 2023 (Pine Valley) – A 27-year-old man from Anaheim died at the scene of a solo vehicle crash in Pine Valley on January 26. According to Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol, around 220 p.m. the victim was driving a 2019 white Ford F-350 Super Duty westbound on Old Highway 80 west of Buckman Springs when “for reasons still under investigation, the driver made an unsafe turning movement to the right as the roadway curved to the left.” As a result, the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.
eastcountymagazine.org
SHERIFF UNVEILS SWEEPING CHANGES TO REDUCE JAIL DEATHS, IMPROVE HEALTH AND SAFETY IN COUNTY DETENTION FACILITIES
February 4, 2023 (San Diego) -- San Diego County jails have in recent years had the highest number of jail deaths of any major county in California. Many of those deaths have been due to drug overdoses, including Fentanyl. That’s prompted an investigation by the state auditor and calls for reforms from politicians.
eastcountymagazine.org
DEPUTY ARRESTED FOR DRUGS FOUND IN VEHICLE AT COUNTY JAIL FACILITY
February 4. 2023 (San Diego) -- Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation and arrested Deputy Allen Wereski for bringing drugs onto jail property, after suspected cocaine was located inside his vehicle. He has been booked into the Central Jail. Wereski has been suspended without pay...
eastcountymagazine.org
JAMUL-DULZURA PLANNING GROUP PUSHES BACK ON COUNTY DECARBONIZATION FRAMEWORK AND SANDAG REPRESENTATION
February 2, 2023 (Jamul) – Multiple agenda items on the Jamul-Dulzura Community Planning Group meeting on January 24 shared a common theme: lack of empowerment of backcountry communities over decisions ranging from big energy projects to transportation and major land use projects. One planner commented, “We’re getting used to being treated like a forgotten stepchild” by the County.
