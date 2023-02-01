UTICA, N.Y. – For the safety of the animals, Utica Zoo is closing Friday and Saturday due to the extreme cold and negative windchills in the forecast. “When we get a forecast of potential sub-zero temperatures our 100% focus is on the safety of our animals and staff caring for them,” Andria Heath, Utica Zoo Executive Director said. “This kind of weather is not something that is atypical for our area and our staff have been preparing all week, installing extra heating units and making sure every animal has access to warm, dry areas.”

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO