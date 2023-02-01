Read full article on original website
WKTV
The Home Show returns to Turning Stone
VERONA, NY - The 11th annual Home Show is taking place this weekend at the Turning Stone Casino Event Center. Over 130 vendors are on hand to answer your home improvement questions. Everything from interior and exterior remodeling, how to save on energy costs, home security, and other home services.
WKTV
CNY Wing Wars raise money for Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation
WHITESBORO, NY - The Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation hosted the 6th annual CNY Wing Wars Saturday, at Harts Hill Inn, in Whitesboro. 12 local restaurants competed for bragging rights, and to raise money for a worthy cause. Admission to Wing Wars was $30 per ticket, and included a slice of cheese pizza, a dozen wings (one from each participant) and a free beer or soda.
WKTV
Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP celebrate Black History Month
UTICA, NY - February is Black History Month, and the Utica/Oneida County branch of the NAACP held their annual Black History Month celebration at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday. The local celebration followed the national theme of "black resistance". The program featured presentations by history center living legend...
WKTV
Go Red for Women: Survivor says research saved her life
WHITESBORO, NY (WKTV) - The Go Red for Women initiative for the American Heart Association is a major driver when it comes to raising awareness that heart disease and stroke are the number one killers for women, but it's also a major driver to raise funds for research. One local...
WKTV
Dog abandoned outside Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold found alive
MOHAWK, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A dog that was abandoned outside the Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold temperatures Thursday night was located Friday afternoon. Humane society workers found the female Pitbull down the road off of a bike trail near the canal around 1 p.m. and brought her back to the shelter.
WKTV
Oneida County Office Building opening as evening warming center during arctic blast
UTICA, N.Y. – With frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills expected to arrive in the region Friday, the Oneida County Office Building will become a temporary warming center to provide shelter at night. This weekend's weather conditions pose a significant risk of hypothermia and frostbite to anyone exposed to...
WKTV
Leon Etienne's 'Magic Rocks!' show returns to Turning Stone this weekend
VERONA, N.Y. – Illusionist Leon Etienne will return to Turning Stone Resort and Casino this weekend to mesmerize audiences during his “Magic Rocks!” show. Leon stopped by the NewsChannel 2 studio on Thursday to perform some card tricks with Gary Liberatore to give viewers at home a taste of what’s in store on Saturday.
WKTV
Utica Zoo closing temporarily due to extreme cold
UTICA, N.Y. – For the safety of the animals, Utica Zoo is closing Friday and Saturday due to the extreme cold and negative windchills in the forecast. “When we get a forecast of potential sub-zero temperatures our 100% focus is on the safety of our animals and staff caring for them,” Andria Heath, Utica Zoo Executive Director said. “This kind of weather is not something that is atypical for our area and our staff have been preparing all week, installing extra heating units and making sure every animal has access to warm, dry areas.”
WKTV
Police searching for suspect following robbery at Adirondack Bank in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street in downtown Utica Friday morning. Police say around 9:30 a.m., a man took an undetermined amount of cash from the bank teller and fled. No weapon was displayed during the incident.
WKTV
Arrest made in Adirondack Bank robbery
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica Police have arrested a man in connection with Friday morning's robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street. 37-Year-Old Joseph Thompson is accused of entering the bank around 9:30 AM Friday and passing a note to the teller demanding money. Utica Police say Thompson fled the bank on Elizabeth Street and boarded a bus to the Sangertown Square Mall at the CENTRO Hub. When he arrived at the mall, police say surveillance video shows Thompson being picked up by an unknown person driving a white SUV.
WKTV
Dog abandoned at shelter found
Workers at the Herkimer County Humane Society found a dog that spent 19 hours in the bitter cold after being abandoned outside the shelter Thursday night. Dog abandoned outside Herkimer County Humane Society in bitter cold found alive. The Herkimer County Humane Society is pleading for help from the public...
WKTV
Frankfort man who admitted to putting hidden camera in school bathroom sentenced to prison
The teacher from Frankfort who admitted to hiding a camera in a bathroom at the middle school where he worked has been sentenced to two to six years in prison. Patrick Morgan, 58, worked at Sand Creek Middle School just outside Albany. Morgan was arrested in February 2022 and pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance charges in November 2022.
WKTV
Compactor catches fire at Herkimer-Oneida Solid Waste Authority
UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters in Utica have been working to put out a fire inside a compactor at the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority for more than three hours. The fire was reported around 9:15 a.m. and that portion of Leland Avenue is still closed to traffic. The crews had...
WKTV
Firefighters battle Frankfort fire in frigid weather overnight
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Multiple fire crews battled a garage fire in Frankfort in frigid weather overnight. At least three crews were called to First Avenue in Frankfort after the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. With strong winds blowing through the area overnight, the fire quickly spread...
WKTV
Utica burglary suspect turns himself in to police
UTICA, N.Y. – A suspect in a burglary investigation turned himself in on Friday following an alleged break-in in downtown Utica the day before. Police were called to 110 Genesee St. around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a man, who they were familiar with, had kicked in the door to their apartment and threatened them. The victim also claims the burglar stole a cell phone before leaving the apartment.
WKTV
Search is on for bank robbery suspect
Police are still searching for a suspect in a Utica bank robbery. Police searching for suspect following robbery at Adirondack Bank in downtown Utica.
WKTV
Man slashed in face outside Utica Price Chopper; suspect charged
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a suspect has been charged after a man was slashed in the face with a knife at the Price Chopper on Genesee Street in South Utica last month. On Jan. 25, police were called to the store for an assault investigation. The victim told police that a man with whom he had previously had negative interactions pulled out a knife and started threatening him in front of the store. The victim claims the man cut him on the face before fleeing the scene.
WKTV
Utica police: Man fatally shoots himself after shooting girlfriend at Utica convenience store
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say they found a man dead inside the Dari-Del on Noyes Street after he allegedly shot his girlfriend and then himself Thursday afternoon. Authorities were first called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Police entered the building just after 3 p.m. to investigate...
WKTV
Hosford breaks Richfield Springs' all-time boys basketball scoring record
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. - There's a new name atop the record books for the Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young boys basketball program, as Junior Dylan Hosford has become the Indians' all-time leading scorer. Hosford registered his 1,276th career point in a 51-44 loss against Laurens-Milford, Tuesday, to pass the previous mark...
WKTV
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kamryn Comstock, Dolgeville boys basketball
Blue Devils senior forward Kamryn Comstock reached the 1,000 career points mark, last week, becoming just the second player in program history to do so. After Friday night's 71-40 win over Adirondack, he sits just three points behind former teammate Greg Gonyea for the Dolgeville boys basketball all-time scoring record of 1,056.
