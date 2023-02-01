There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO