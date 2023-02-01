Read full article on original website
You’re Not Crazy, The Cost Of Rent Is Headed Up In Lubbock
Lubbock used to be cheap, but now it's getting a little less cheap. The cost of rent in Lubbock continues to go up, even though it's going down nationally. In addition rent in Lubbock is pacing over the Texas average. This is according to data compiled by Apartmentlist.com. Rents in...
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Feb. 4
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform gently used goods into new treasures. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity said...
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
Lubbock Retail Manager Motivates Employees With Hilarious Daily Messages
Local retail manager, JJ Howell, has been doing his best to keep employees happy and pumped up for another day at the South Plains Mall with hilarious little quotes, messages, and jokes that he thoughtfully types at the top of their daily task lists. Some of them are motivational, some...
Braum’s Announces Exciting Limited-Time Menu Additions Coming to Texas
When looking at Texas’ favorite fast-food places, there are three that come to mind. The first, and all-time favorite, is Whataburger, the second is Chick-fil-A, and the third is Braum’s. I remember when Bram’s first made its way to Lubbock, Texas, and everyone was so excited. There was...
Rapid Fire: Reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule
What's your overall reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule?. Jarret Johnson, Publisher: I think it's a great schedule with multiple nationally relevant games, a well-timed bye on paper and a lot of storylines throughout. I wish they would kick off the season today. Kenny Romero, Staff: I think overall...
Texas Country Reporter featuring Lubbock staple Orlando’s this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter is highlighting Lubbock staple Orlando’s and its Tex-Italian dishes on this week’s episode. Orlando’s is the oldest full-service restaurant in Lubbock, with 58 years of rich history. David Cea, who grew up sleeping on makeshift beds in the restaurant while his parents worked, is now one of the co-owners.
WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
Four local football standouts sign college scholarships
Four local high school football standouts have signed college scholarships this week, highlighted by Natchitoches Central’s Tre’Darius Brown committing to Texas Tech and Chiefs’ standout Brian Young staying home to play defensive back for the Northwestern State Demons. Prolific St. Mary’s quarterback Adam Parker signed with Division...
Lubbock Owners Of Successful Restaurants Set To Open A New One
Have you been looking for some good Birria tacos? This new place coming soon to Lubbock might be your new favorite spot. It is called Las Palmas Mexican Bar & Grill, and they are going to offer a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. They are locally owned and ready to serve the community.
Texas Tech riding high into Waco
Joe Yeager and Jarret Johnson preview Texas Tech's upcoming matchup against Baylor on Saturday in Waco, TX.
Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight
Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger
There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Tech
Jan 17, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) works the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Pop Isaacs (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Tropical February, then a plunge!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We snagged a near-tropical weekend (plus free Monday DLC). Highs today climb to the upper 60s, and last night’s cloud cover fading away through the afternoon along with the slight breeze, leaving mostly clear, blue skies to wrap up your Saturday. Sunday is even better,...
Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD announced district facilities will be closed on Friday, February 3 in order to conduct an inspection for a potentially harmful substance. This announcement comes the day after students were released early on Wednesday due to a suspected gas leak. The scheduled basketball games have...
Are Lubbock Prairie Dogs Any Good At Predicting Weather On Groundhog Day?
So, old CM Punxsutawney Phil made his annual appearance this morning in a small Pennsylvanian Town that literally has nothing else going for it, and with laser focused determination...villagers ceremoniously yanked an innocent groundhog out of his warm, toasty burrow, and checked to see if a shadow appeared under the confused rodent.
LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
Walmart and CVS close early due to staffing issues, Lubbock pharmacy owner responds
LUBBOCK, Texas–Pharmacy workers have had enough of late nights and long hours. National chain pharmacies decided to cut their hours by closing early in response to staffing shortages. Walmart and CVS announced they’d be closing earlier in the day starting in March. CVS announced they would cut the hours of operation for 9,000 stores nationwide, […]
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
