Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity ReStore DIY event on Saturday, Feb. 4

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Habitat for Humanity will host a DIY event on Saturday, December 3 at their ReStore from 1:00-3:00 p.m. According to a press release, the event will promote the ReStore and unique ways to transform gently used goods into new treasures. Lubbock Habitat for Humanity said...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable

While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
LEVELLAND, TX
247Sports

Rapid Fire: Reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule

What's your overall reaction to Texas Tech's 2023 football schedule?. Jarret Johnson, Publisher: I think it's a great schedule with multiple nationally relevant games, a well-timed bye on paper and a lot of storylines throughout. I wish they would kick off the season today. Kenny Romero, Staff: I think overall...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Country Reporter featuring Lubbock staple Orlando’s this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter is highlighting Lubbock staple Orlando’s and its Tex-Italian dishes on this week’s episode. Orlando’s is the oldest full-service restaurant in Lubbock, with 58 years of rich history. David Cea, who grew up sleeping on makeshift beds in the restaurant while his parents worked, is now one of the co-owners.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
LUBBOCK, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Four local football standouts sign college scholarships

Four local high school football standouts have signed college scholarships this week, highlighted by Natchitoches Central’s Tre’Darius Brown committing to Texas Tech and Chiefs’ standout Brian Young staying home to play defensive back for the Northwestern State Demons. Prolific St. Mary’s quarterback Adam Parker signed with Division...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Awesome 98

Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight

Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Driving Down University Is About To Become A Hellish Nightmare Full Of Danger

There is any number of ways you could look at this story, I want to look at in a way that most affects us. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a zoning change to allow a student housing project to go up west of the University by Tech. I don't know why, but recent reports keep referring to the location in a vague way, but correct me if I'm wrong, this means the destruction of Cafe J and The Godbold Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Connection

NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Tech

Jan 17, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) works the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Pop Isaacs (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tropical February, then a plunge!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We snagged a near-tropical weekend (plus free Monday DLC). Highs today climb to the upper 60s, and last night’s cloud cover fading away through the afternoon along with the slight breeze, leaving mostly clear, blue skies to wrap up your Saturday. Sunday is even better,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD announced district facilities will be closed on Friday, February 3 in order to conduct an inspection for a potentially harmful substance. This announcement comes the day after students were released early on Wednesday due to a suspected gas leak. The scheduled basketball games have...
OLTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Walmart and CVS close early due to staffing issues, Lubbock pharmacy owner responds

LUBBOCK, Texas–Pharmacy workers have had enough of late nights and long hours. National chain pharmacies decided to cut their hours by closing early in response to staffing shortages. Walmart and CVS announced they’d be closing earlier in the day starting in March.  CVS announced they would cut the hours of operation for 9,000 stores nationwide, […]
LUBBOCK, TX

