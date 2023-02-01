ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

Page Six

Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
9News

Broncos, Loren Landow part ways

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos head strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow has informed several players and his staff he and the team are parting ways, a source told 9NEWS. A 27-year professional in the sports performance field, Landow was already nationally renowned as a personal sports performance trainer and...
FanBuzz

The Denver Broncos Go All In on Sean Payton, And It Might Be Their Worst Move Yet

The Denver Broncos have officially agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints for the "rights" to Sean Payton, which basically means the Saints traded Sean Payton to the Broncos. A coach who hasn't coached in over a year, he certainly didn't cost an arm and a leg, right? WRONG. The "Sean Payton Denver Broncos" are already up against it, and there's no signs of things getting easier anytime soon.
ClutchPoints

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray fires back after Bones Hyland’s friends blast him over latest tweet

There seems to be more trouble for the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets than it seems on the surface. Fans started to grow suspicious that there may be more locker room turmoil in the Mile High City than they’re letting on, especially after the Nuggets made second-year guard Bones Hyland available for trade. And Jamal Murray’s Twitter posts only served to add fuel to the fire of the growing drama between the Nuggets’ incumbent starting point guard and his understudy.
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

