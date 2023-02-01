Read full article on original website
Rob Parker: "I Would Not Vote Tom Brady into the Hall of Fame"
On this episode on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob go into Tom Brady's retirement and his overall legacy.
ClutchPoints
Broncos’ Sean Payton hire draws response from Jerry Jones after years of Cowboys rumors
Timing is everything. The Denver Broncos stole a lot of headlines earlier this week when they acquired head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Now, his old friend and camera magnet, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is sharing his thoughts following years’ worth of rumors potentially linking Payton to Dallas.
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' to this NFL Team During Golf Event
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently doesn't consider this NFL team as a potential trade destination.
LeBron James is Not The Greatest Face of the NBA
On this episode of The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob share their thoughts on why they think LeBron James is not the greatest face of the NBA.
Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
9News
Broncos, Loren Landow part ways
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos head strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow has informed several players and his staff he and the team are parting ways, a source told 9NEWS. A 27-year professional in the sports performance field, Landow was already nationally renowned as a personal sports performance trainer and...
Charles Barkley: LeBron Has the Greatest Sports Story of All Time
While a very few athletes may have greater accomplishments (like Tom Brady), none have excelled with more consistency and less controversy from day one.
The Denver Broncos Go All In on Sean Payton, And It Might Be Their Worst Move Yet
The Denver Broncos have officially agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints for the "rights" to Sean Payton, which basically means the Saints traded Sean Payton to the Broncos. A coach who hasn't coached in over a year, he certainly didn't cost an arm and a leg, right? WRONG. The "Sean Payton Denver Broncos" are already up against it, and there's no signs of things getting easier anytime soon.
Davante Adams Hinted at Reunion With Aaron Rodgers
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams hinted at a potential reunion with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers amid reports of a potential trade involving the quarterback.
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray fires back after Bones Hyland’s friends blast him over latest tweet
There seems to be more trouble for the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets than it seems on the surface. Fans started to grow suspicious that there may be more locker room turmoil in the Mile High City than they’re letting on, especially after the Nuggets made second-year guard Bones Hyland available for trade. And Jamal Murray’s Twitter posts only served to add fuel to the fire of the growing drama between the Nuggets’ incumbent starting point guard and his understudy.
Update on Tee Higgins' Future With the Bengals
Here is the latest news on the future of Bengals wideout Tee Higgins in Cincinnati.
Kyrie Irving’s Trade Request Is Out of Spite
Considering his previous behavior, it’s not a stretch to think he’s just lashing out and being petulant.
Arrest Warrant Was Issued For Bengals Star Joe Mixon
An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, WKRC reported on Thursday citing online court records.
