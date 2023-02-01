Maple Leafs Managing Ilya Samsonov’s Workload, Takes Two Practices Off Before Expected Starts Against Bruins

Ilya Samsonov is expected to make his seventh consecutive start in goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs. With a rare opportunity for two rest days, the Russian goalie didn’t take part in either practice.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepared with to start their final practice ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins, goaltender Ilya Samsonov skated off the ice and called it a day.

He spent time working with goaltending coach Curtis Sanford, but other than that, the Maple Leafs are being cautious when it comes to the 25-year-old’s workload.

“It’s all about the goalie's preparation and today it was determined that that was the best way to approach the day for him," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the decision to give Samsonov another day away from practice. "He’ll skate tomorrow morning. It’s all about preparing for one game for him. That’s the unique nature of this."

Although Samsonov is expected to make his seventh consecutive start and eighth consecutive appearance in goal, the Maple Leafs don't have to look too far down past the Bruins. After Wednesday's contest, the Maple Leafs won't gather again until Feb. 9 for practice, as part of an NHL-mandated bye week.

Monday's practice turned into an optional skills session with just a handful of players.

The 25-year-old goaltender has never had a workload quite like this before. He'll play in goal for the eighth time in 15 days on Wednesday. The closest he has seen this type of work before was withthe Washington Capitals when he twice went 10-day stretches where he played five times. But certainly, this is new and it hasn't affected his play.

In his last seven appearances in net, Samsonov is 5-1-1 with a .925 save percentage.

"The last few games he’s been unbelievable for us and we trust him down there," Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting said of Samsonov. "He’s a great guy in the room and he’s doing well on the ice."

Samsonov's only blemish is when he allowed six goals on 34 shots in a 6-2 loss to the the Ottawa Senators on Friday, but it came under difficult circumstances. Expected to get the night off, scheduled starter Matt Murray injured his ankle in warmup and the Russian had to go in with little preparation.

Toronto also played poorly in front of him. But still, Samsonov bounced back with a 23-save effort against the Capitals just two days later.

"He managed that very well in the days in between coming in with a good attitude and a good approach and to do what Curtis (Leafs goalie coach Curtis Sanford) is asking from him. It’s been really great to see him grow from this."

Samsonov has earned the title — right now — as Toronto's undisputed starter in goal. It's why he signed for less money and took a one-year deal to prove himself.

So far, at $1.8 million in salary, it's proven to be a good bet for both the Leafs and the goaltender.

"Every time he’s in the net we have a lot of confidence in him," Mitch Marner said of Samsonov. "He’s done a good job with the new surroundings and taking it in and taking our team where it needs to go."