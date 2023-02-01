ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Rodgers believes decision could come in ‘couple of weeks’

By The Associated Press
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nh2FK_0kY8REKR00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to make a decision on whether to play next season until after the Super Bowl.

Rodgers, 39, has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire or request a trade. The four-time MVP also has noted the possibility the Packers may want to move him.

“It’s going to be a little more time for my decision,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. “I feel confident that in a couple of weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

The first decision is whether he wants to play at all.

“You’ve got to be cognizant of what was going through your mind during the season,” Rodgers said. “Did you enjoy the grind as much? Did you enjoy practice? Did you enjoy the meeting time? Did you enjoy the routine? And not forget about those feelings and make an emotional response either way. I think that’s important.”

Rodgers was the league MVP in 2020 and 2021, but didn’t perform as well this season while playing with a broken right thumb and dealing with the absence of star wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Rodgers had his lowest passer rating as a starter and threw 12 interceptions, his highest single-season total since 2008. The Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs to end a string of three straight NFC North titles.

Rodgers was asked if he would decide on his plans and would then call the Packers, who would then let him know what they’re thinking.

“I think so,” Rodgers said. “It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

Rodgers open to possibility of playing elsewhere next season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he hasn’t decided whether to continue playing next season. However he is adjusting to the possibility he could end his career somewhere other than Green Bay. The four-time MVP quarterback is still deciding whether he wants to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade. Rodgers also has […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Rodgers says he can play at MVP level in right situation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes he can still produce at an MVP level in the right situation if he opts to play next season. Rodgers discussed the uncertainty of his future plans Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. The four-time MVP hasn’t […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers GM: Rodgers can still play ‘at a very high level’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers can still perform “at a very high level,” Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday, with the Packers awaiting a decision on whether the four-time MVP quarterback wants to play next season. The 39-year-old Rodgers didn’t approach the MVP form of his 2020 and 2021 campaigns this season, and the Packers […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin legends: Culver’s donates 54K diapers to nonprofit in nod to Giannis’ 54-points, postgame interview

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Culver’s, two legendary icons in Wisconsin. Culver’s in the Milwaukee area is celebrating an outstanding performance following two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 54-point, 19-rebound comeback win over the Clippers on Thursday in a unique way. As congratulations, and as a nod to Giannis’ postgame interview, Culver’s stated on […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

HIGHLIGHTS: West De Pere comeback, Reedsville road win

(WFRV) – It was another Thursday evening of local high school basketball teams squaring off. The West De Pere girls basketball team stayed undefeated in league play with a come from behind victory against New London, the Notre Dame Academy boys basketball team pulls off a double-digit win at home, and Reedsville notches a road […]
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

NFL offseason a mental, physical reboot process for players

(AP) – Aaron Rodgers hits the beach and has even hosted a TV game show. Alvin Kamara has snowboarded in the mountains of Montana. Quinton Jefferson takes his kids to school and runs errands. Sheldon Rankins catches up on cooking and traveling. Game plans and practices are replaced in the NFL offseason by all the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WFRV Local 5

Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, team says

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, the team said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WFRV Local 5

Bucks’ Portis out at least 2 weeks with sprained MCL, ankle

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will miss at least the next couple of weeks after spraining his right medial collateral ligament and right ankle in a 150-130 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Bucks announced the severity of Portis’ injuries to his knee and ankle on Wednesday and said he would be […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Jets hire former Packers offensive coordinator Hackett to run offense

(AP) – The New York Jets hired former Denver Broncos coach and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on Thursday. The 43-year-old Hackett replaces Mike LaFleur and fuels some speculation about whether the Jets could pursue Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose playing future is uncertain. Hackett and Rodgers have a connection: […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

AP source: Packers LB Quay Walker fined $13,261 for shove

(AP) – Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was fined $13,261 by the NFL for the shove that led to his ejection from a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday, a person familiar with the situation said. The person also said Saturday that Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was fined $11,139 for his unsportsmanlike-conduct […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy