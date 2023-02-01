Effective: 2023-02-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Cherokee and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have livestock and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. Expect minor flooding of the boat ramp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 06/24/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO