Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 19:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River near White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Goos Ferry Road becomes impassable. Calcasieu River from the Saltwater Barrier to the parish line may be closed to recreational boat traffic. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:35 PM CST Saturday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:35 PM CST Saturday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 3.8 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 3.8 Sat 6 pm CST 3.6 3.5 3.2
Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Cherokee and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have livestock and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. Expect minor flooding of the boat ramp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 06/24/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
