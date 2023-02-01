ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Horrific Video Everyone in Minnesota Should Watch About Winter Weather

I have no idea what the snow totals have been in Minnesota so far this year but I feel like we've had enough. My family in Iowa said they got 8 inches in one day. My daughter in Wisconsin literally brushed inches of snow off of her car one day because it snowed so much. Every state in the midwest, including Illinois, the Dakota's, and Nebraska have been dumped on this year and before the next round of snow comes, there is one huge reminder that every driver needs to know...because it seems like quite a few people didn't get the memo.
Spring 2023 outlook has positive signs for Iowa farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — After several years of derechos and a prolonged drought, Iowa farmers could use some relief. They just might get it this spring. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa, says there are strong signs of a cool spring, but also indications of wetter than normal conditions. That would follow the pattern […]
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa

A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America

When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa

SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
These 7 Small Towns Are Called The Heart Of Illinois

It's a pretty big deal to be considered one of these best things in your area. I'm not sure if being the "heart" of something means it's the best, or anything... but it sure is meaningful!. When someone says Illinois many think of Chicago, but some sources like Only In...
Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’

Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
Three of Minnesota’s Best Hidden Restaurants

The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes is full of all kinds of unique and delicious restaurants, but some are harder to find than others. In fact, these three eateries are so off the beaten path, Google Maps even has a hard time finding them. 3 Hidden Restaurants in Minnesota. Story...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened its first Michigan location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
