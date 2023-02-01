Read full article on original website
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
Knoxville's first Black police officer
Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 3-5
The rainfall has been off and on in East Tennessee as we enter into February, however, there are still ways to have some free fun during the rain or sun.
3 killed in Cocke Co. crash near Cosby
Three people were killed in a crash on Hopper Highway near Cosby Friday afternoon according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
‘It hurts so much’ | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple of dead dogs and several injured ones turned up during what appeared to have been a bust at a Sevier County home Friday, according to Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas. The sheriff’s office told WVLT News officials served a warrant at the...
THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County
COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
EPD: Woman uses drugs while being transported to jail for misdemeanor arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant Friday, but was also charged with drug possession after using drugs while being transported to jail. Evansville Police say they made a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle at North Spring Street and East Division...
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
The Vanished | Derek Smith still reported missing, despite van being located in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. — In August 2022, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Derek Tucker Smith disappeared. They said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell and had visited Kentucky before disappearing. His family said he never arrived home for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's holidays, and they...
Missing 14-year-old Joplin girl found in Tennessee; man arrested by FBI
JOPLIN, Mo. - A missing Joplin 14-year-old is found with a suspect in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Wednesday after officials with the Department of Justice said he brought a missing teen across state lines. A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from her hometown in Jopin, Missouri on Jan. 27. Investigators discovered her Snapchat account and found she had been messaging 31-year-old Christopher Bruey about him picking her up and getting married.
District attorneys general joint initiative aims to disrupt drug trafficking between Detroit, East Tennessee
District attorneys general from around East Tennessee including Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen are holding a press conference in Knoxville to announce a new joint initiative.
Local man facing several charges
A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
Over $250,000 of counterfeit clothing seized from Knoxville store
A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of the story he was operating, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
Fugitive in custody after Loudon County chase
A fugitive is currently in custody after a police chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75
A Tennessee witness between LaFollette and Powell reported watching a rectangle-shaped object along I-75 South that seemed to be following his vehicle at 5:30 a.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to “Operation Friday the 13th,” after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office executed the drug operation with the...
