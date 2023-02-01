ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville's first Black police officer

Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a U.S. Customs House watchman.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County

COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for bringing missing teen across state lines to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Wednesday after officials with the Department of Justice said he brought a missing teen across state lines. A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from her hometown in Jopin, Missouri on Jan. 27. Investigators discovered her Snapchat account and found she had been messaging 31-year-old Christopher Bruey about him picking her up and getting married.
KNOXVILLE, TN
vincennespbs.org

Local man facing several charges

A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft.
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Vincennes man ate bag of meth while fleeing arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police say a Vincennes man ate a bag of methamphetamine while running away from a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, the traffic stop occurred at 1:50 a.m. Friday in an alley south of 14th Street. Police said as soon as the vehicle came to a stop the passenger door […]
VINCENNES, IN
wvlt.tv

‘Operation Friday the 13th’ leads to more arrests in Cocke Co.

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - More arrests were attributed to "Operation Friday the 13th," after three people were arrested in Cocke County Thursday, according to officials with the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
COCKE COUNTY, TN

