ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton Record-Chronicle

25 GOP governors ask Biden administration to hit pause on broader clean water rule

By Derek Draplin
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – Twenty-five Republican governors oppose a revised federal rule regulating U.S. waterways, citing uncertainty from an undecided U.S. Supreme Court case related to the rule.

The governors sent a letter to the Biden administration on Monday asking it to delay the implementation of the revised Waters of the United States rule since the U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering Sackett v. EPA. The revised WOTUS rule, released on Dec. 30, reinstates pre-2015 water protections under the federal Clean Water Act. The rule was scaled back under the Trump administration, which triggered lawsuits from environmental groups.

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver GOP State of the Union response

WASHINGTON — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will give the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next week. “I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats,” she said in a statement. “We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all.”
ARKANSAS STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

US-NEWS-USUKRAINE-EUROPE-GET

WASHINGTON — Concerned about the potential for a change in U.S. leadership after the next presidential election, a visiting delegation of Eastern European lawmakers this week called on the Biden administration and Congress to move this year to bring Ukraine into NATO.
WASHINGTON STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy