Pirates Show Heart, Fall to No. 25 South Florida, 72-48

By ECUPirates.com
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team battled hard but fell to No. 25 South Florida, 72-48, on Tuesday at the Bull’s Yuengling Center. The Pirates were led by Amiya Joyner with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

East Carolina (14-8, 5-4 AAC) weathered a fast start for the Bulls in the first quarter where Sammie Puisis knocked in three triples en route to a nine-point lead after one. The Pirates tightened things up in the second, battling hard to just a seven-point halftime deficit.

The Pirates showed their heart in the third quarter, roaring back to cut the lead to three before a triple by Puisis and a four-point play by Carla Brito, who finished the game with 20 points and seven rebounds, pushed the margin back into double figures. Four ECU players scored in that third quarter, led by Joyner with four.

South Florida (21-4, 10-0 AAC) showed their talent all day with the three-headed monster of Puisis, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and Elena Tsineke. Fankam Mendjiadeu was fabulous as has become the norm for her with 13 points and 14 rebounds on the day while Puisis racked up seven triples en route to a 23-point outing.

The Pirates kept fighting in the fourth but forced to press, USF was able to take advantage and find some open shots and get out in transition, eventually opening up the lead for good. Ultimately it was a game in which the final score was not indicative of the body of the teams’ work.

While Joyner’s seventh double-double of the season was the primary bright spot for East Carolina on the day, Micah Dennis helped out by contributing a season-best tying six boards and three steals while Bobbi Smith added three takeaways of her own.

Up Next
The Pirates don’t leave the Sunshine State for long as they return to Florida for a tilt with UCF on Saturday at 2 p.m.

