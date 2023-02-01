ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Butcher dies after being knocked over by pig in Hong Kong

A Hong Kong butcher died when the pig he was trying to kill knocked him over.The 61-year-old had shot the animal with an electric stun gun, but it regained consciousness and pushed him over as it struggled, police said.A colleague found the man unconscious with a wound to his left foot caused by a 15in knife, which was in his hand, CNN reported.The butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse on the city’s northern outskirts close to the border with China, had been preparing to kill the pig after stunning it.Unlike in the UK, where most pigs bred for...
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike

Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
People

Woman Allegedly Used Social Media to Find and Kill Doppelgänger So She Could Fake Her Own Death

The woman may have wanted to fake her death because of family disputes, police believe A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman is accused of killing a beauty blogger she met online who looked just like her. Authorities say the alleged murder was part of the suspect's elaborate plan to stage her own death, various outlets report. The Munich-based suspect, identified in German news outlets as Sharaban K., allegedly scoured Instagram for a lookalike to target before settling on an Algerian beauty blogger, Khadidja O., the Times UK reports. According to authorities, Sharaban...
WTRF- 7News

Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Rooted Expeditions

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report

The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Dealer who bought 100,000 paracetamol he thought were diazepam given away by blue lips

A drug dealer who bought more than 100,000 diazepam tablets which turned out to be paracetamol dyed blue has been jailed.Robert Thomas, 41, was reported to police after being spotted taking drugs in the street in Aberystwyth.A member of the public phoned Dyfed-Powys Police to say they had seen two people taking blue pills on Corporation Street on the evening of 15 July 2020. Both were discovered with a blue substance around their mouths.Officers attended and saw Thomas, an active drug dealer, coming out of his address on the street, with blue powder around his lips.He was stopped and...

