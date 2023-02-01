A Hong Kong butcher died when the pig he was trying to kill knocked him over.The 61-year-old had shot the animal with an electric stun gun, but it regained consciousness and pushed him over as it struggled, police said.A colleague found the man unconscious with a wound to his left foot caused by a 15in knife, which was in his hand, CNN reported.The butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse on the city’s northern outskirts close to the border with China, had been preparing to kill the pig after stunning it.Unlike in the UK, where most pigs bred for...

