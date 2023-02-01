Read full article on original website
Related
Bank clerk who stole £400,000, had plastic surgery to hide her ID & ghosted her family is finally caught 25 years later
A BANK clerk who made off with £400,000 and had plastic surgery to conceal her identity has finally been caught 25 years later. Chen Yile, a pseudonym used by the Chinese authorities, concealed her ID and ghosted her family to build a new life in a different province with a new husband and daughter.
Butcher dies after being knocked over by pig in Hong Kong
A Hong Kong butcher died when the pig he was trying to kill knocked him over.The 61-year-old had shot the animal with an electric stun gun, but it regained consciousness and pushed him over as it struggled, police said.A colleague found the man unconscious with a wound to his left foot caused by a 15in knife, which was in his hand, CNN reported.The butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse on the city’s northern outskirts close to the border with China, had been preparing to kill the pig after stunning it.Unlike in the UK, where most pigs bred for...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Chinese citizens reportedly burn bodies in the streets amid COVID spike
Videos have emerged purporting to show Chinese citizens burning bodies out on the streets of their cities as a spike in Covid-19 deaths have flooded funeral homes, creating a backlog. Jennifer Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activitist and critic of the Chinese government, tweeted one such video of what appeared...
Chilling map shows site where two missing teen girls, 15 and 17, were found dead as eerie position of bodies revealed
TWO teens were found dead over the weekend just feet away from each other and eerily close to the Arizona group home where they were living. Sitlalli Avelar, 17, and Kamryn Meyers, 15, were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center in Mesa on Saturday night, according to authorities.
The disappearance of a teen gripped China. The discovery of his body raised more questions
The whereabouts of the 15-year-old, who vanished from a boarding school in southern Jiangxi province in October, was for months among the most discussed topics on the Chinese internet.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?
Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile. This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.
Woman Allegedly Used Social Media to Find and Kill Doppelgänger So She Could Fake Her Own Death
The woman may have wanted to fake her death because of family disputes, police believe A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman is accused of killing a beauty blogger she met online who looked just like her. Authorities say the alleged murder was part of the suspect's elaborate plan to stage her own death, various outlets report. The Munich-based suspect, identified in German news outlets as Sharaban K., allegedly scoured Instagram for a lookalike to target before settling on an Algerian beauty blogger, Khadidja O., the Times UK reports. According to authorities, Sharaban...
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite
Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
msn.com
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information
Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI raided Chinese ‘police station’ in NYC: Report
The FBI raided a suspected outpost of Chinese police tucked away in New York City’s Chinatown last fall, seizing materials from one of the secretive operations for the first time known to the public, anonymous sources revealed to the New York Times. The office was one node in a...
Crocodile Carries Body of Child Back to Family a Mile From Where He Drowned
A crocodile returned a boy's body completely intact and the head of the local rescue office said the animal had helped them with their mission.
Body found in Mexico likely is missing Ohio architect who vanished with fiancée; DNA testing pending: report
Cincinnati-based architect Jose Gutiérrez is likely the fourth body found next to a bullet-riddled vehicle in the Mexican state of Zacatecas after going missing with his fiancée.
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Death Of Otto Warmbier, The American Student Who Was Accused Of Stealing A Poster In North Korea
In 2016, Otto Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster from a North Korean hotel, but he suffered a brain injury that rendered him comatose immediately after his trial — and he died without ever telling his side of the story.
Dealer who bought 100,000 paracetamol he thought were diazepam given away by blue lips
A drug dealer who bought more than 100,000 diazepam tablets which turned out to be paracetamol dyed blue has been jailed.Robert Thomas, 41, was reported to police after being spotted taking drugs in the street in Aberystwyth.A member of the public phoned Dyfed-Powys Police to say they had seen two people taking blue pills on Corporation Street on the evening of 15 July 2020. Both were discovered with a blue substance around their mouths.Officers attended and saw Thomas, an active drug dealer, coming out of his address on the street, with blue powder around his lips.He was stopped and...
Struggling pig kills butcher at slaughterhouse in Hong Kong
A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city's police said.
Disturbing details emerge after 5 found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ including 3 minors as chilling screams alerted cops
FIVE people, including three minors, have been killed in a murder-suicide, police say. Police rushed to a home in High Point, North Carolina after two people screamed for help. When they arrived at around 7.05am on Saturday, a man and a woman told them they needed assistance. Cops then forced...
Comments / 4