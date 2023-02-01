Read full article on original website
WIBW
Riley Co. adds educator in fight against fentanyl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. is take steps to be more proactive in fighting fentanyl. The Riley Co. Health Dept. added a new staff member to focus on educating the community about the dangers. Asia Sampson joined the agency in January as a community health educator. She will share...
WIBW
Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center. The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. authorities arrest one robbery suspect, searching for other
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for an outstanding robbery suspect. The Sheriff’s Office says Stephanie Munoz, 24, is wanted in connection to a Shawnee Co. Robbery this weekend. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Munoz should contact the case’s detective at 785-251-2224 or Stephanie.Dickens@snco.us, the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200, or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
WIBW
Local organization celebrates Black History Month with annual Read-In
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka (KS) Chapter of the Links, Inc. hosted their annual African-American Read-In at the Topeka Shawnee County Public Library as a celebration of Black History Month. The Read-In included children and adults sharing their favorite African American children’s books by reading stories of African American...
WIBW
K-State’s veterinary college announces new class for training program
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven students in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University were selected for the largest veterinary scholarship program offered by the state of Kansas: The Veterinary Training Program for Rural Kansas (VTPRK). K-State announced that the new recipients are first-year veterinary students: Chance Kopsa...
WIBW
No. 7 Kansas State suffers first home loss, falls to No. 10 Texas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 10 Texas overcomes a 14-point first half deficit to defeat No. 7 Kansas State 69-66. KSU had the chance to tie the game with nine seconds left, but Ismael Massoud’s three-point attempt didn’t fall. Keyontae Johnson led the Cats with 16 pts. Markquis...
WIBW
Funeral services for WU hall of fame inductee, Billie Jean Moore, was scheduled
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services for the woman who will go down in history for her time as a professional women’s basketball coach, and an inductee of the Washburn University Hall of Fame, will be on Saturday, February 4, in Holton. Billie Jean Moore, the woman who was...
