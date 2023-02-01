Imperial Tigers’ Rich Ponchione wins 400th career game, aims for 20th win on the year and IVL title with trip to Holtville

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a 7-6-3 regular season, the Yuma Catholic boys soccer team worked their way into the postseason as the No. 18 seed in 3A. On the line this season was holding up to the standard of Shamrock soccer that hasn't missed the postseason in over a decade. More impressive, it also a program that won four consecutive 3A state titles from 2014 to 2017.

