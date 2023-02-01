ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

Imperial Tigers’ Rich Ponchione wins 400th career game, aims for 20th win on the year and IVL title with trip to Holtville

By Cole Johnson
 4 days ago
Kofa’s Tiernan Nicewander now tied for school’s single-season goal record after six-goal night

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday night, Kofa's leading goal-scorer, Tiernan Nicewander, made one step closer to history in an unbelievable performance. In a 8-0 win over Youngker on Senior Night at Irv Pallack Field, Nicewander netted six straight goals to help the Kings run away with their 13th win of the season and secure the 5A Central Valley Region title.
YUMA, AZ
Yuma Catholic boys soccer survives play-in game on the road to advance to 3A state tournament

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a 7-6-3 regular season, the Yuma Catholic boys soccer team worked their way into the postseason as the No. 18 seed in 3A. On the line this season was holding up to the standard of Shamrock soccer that hasn't missed the postseason in over a decade. More impressive, it also a program that won four consecutive 3A state titles from 2014 to 2017.
YUMA, AZ
Cibola girls basketball takes down Kofa big in regular season finale

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girls basketball defeated Kofa 78-19 on Friday night. The Lady Raiders came out of the gates swinging, going on a 10-0 run to open the game. After that, Cibola wouldn't look back as they'd go on to have a great offensive night. The game...
YUMA, AZ
Double murder suspect turned himself in

On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case.  The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Overnight shooting leaves 2 men dead in Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death overnight in Yuma. Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st and Main streets and found two men with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene while a 35-year-old man died a short time later at a Yuma hospital. Their names have not yet been released.
YUMA, AZ

