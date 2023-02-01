Imperial Tigers’ Rich Ponchione wins 400th career game, aims for 20th win on the year and IVL title with trip to Holtville

Read full article on original website
Kofa’s Tiernan Nicewander now tied for school’s single-season goal record after six-goal night
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday night, Kofa's leading goal-scorer, Tiernan Nicewander, made one step closer to history in an unbelievable performance. In a 8-0 win over Youngker on Senior Night at Irv Pallack Field, Nicewander netted six straight goals to help the Kings run away with their 13th win of the season and secure the 5A Central Valley Region title.
Yuma Catholic boys soccer survives play-in game on the road to advance to 3A state tournament
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a 7-6-3 regular season, the Yuma Catholic boys soccer team worked their way into the postseason as the No. 18 seed in 3A. On the line this season was holding up to the standard of Shamrock soccer that hasn't missed the postseason in over a decade. More impressive, it also a program that won four consecutive 3A state titles from 2014 to 2017.
Cibola girls basketball takes down Kofa big in regular season finale
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girls basketball defeated Kofa 78-19 on Friday night. The Lady Raiders came out of the gates swinging, going on a 10-0 run to open the game. After that, Cibola wouldn't look back as they'd go on to have a great offensive night. The game...
Yuma Catholic girls soccer defeated by Scottsdale Prep in AIA Conference Play-In Tournament match
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic girls soccer lost 6-1 in a Play-In Tournament match-up against Scottsdale Prep on Thursday night. The Lady Shamrocks were faced with a tough test against the 10 seeded Spartans. At No. 23, the Lady Shamrocks were able to host the game because they...
Kofa, Gila Ridge win the day on the mat with District Championship on the line
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With state tournaments coming up in the coming weeks, Wednesday marked the day for a Yuma County showdown on the mat in the City Championship meet. On the line was a chance to be the district champ for boys and girls. At the end of...
Yuma Catholic sends two more football stars to the college level, Stallworth and Quintana sign LOI’s
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The first day of February brought a double-dose of Yuma Catholic Shamrock football commitments to the floor of Carol McElhaney Oden Gym Wednesday afternoon. With friends, family and teammates surrounded, quarterback Richard Stallworth and receiver Dion Quintana signed their Letter of Intent's. Stallworth is now...
Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right
A day Thomas Angulo will never forget! checking off one of his bucket list goals, being a contestant on the Price is Right. The post Imperial Valley cancer patient wins big on the Price is Right appeared first on KYMA.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very nice weekend on the way along with clear skies to start the new week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure building over the intermountain west will yield above normal temperatures through the weekend. A weak system on Monday will bring slightly below normal temperatures to start the week along with some breezy conditions. After this storm moves through the region, near normal temperatures...
Yuma Union High School in lockdown
The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. The post Yuma Union High School in lockdown appeared first on KYMA.
Man killed after striking tree in rural East County identified
A man who was was killed last week after crashing into a tree in Pine Valley has been identified by authorities.
Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the body, found in the canal on Monday, as the missing person out of San Luis, Arizona. The post Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
Vo Medical Center moves to new location
Vo Medical Center moved to a new clinic facility and invited the community to a free luncheon for the grand opening. The post Vo Medical Center moves to new location appeared first on KYMA.
Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of shots fired near S. Walnut Ave and E. 22nd St. The post Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody appeared first on KYMA.
Body found in canal on Avenue 3E
Yuma Police found the body of a man who drowned in a canal. The post Body found in canal on Avenue 3E appeared first on KYMA.
Double murder suspect turned himself in
On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case. The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
YPD Police Chief retires, capping 30 years on the force
Yuma Police Department Chief Susan Smith has retired as of Tuesday, following a 30 year career. The post YPD Police Chief retires, capping 30 years on the force appeared first on KYMA.
Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria
A man was shot around the area of East Avenue and Church Street in Calipatria and suffered from gunshot wounds. The post Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria appeared first on KYMA.
Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Monday. The post Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds appeared first on KYMA.
Overnight shooting leaves 2 men dead in Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death overnight in Yuma. Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st and Main streets and found two men with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene while a 35-year-old man died a short time later at a Yuma hospital. Their names have not yet been released.
This Might be the Creepiest Abandoned Town in All of California
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring abandoned places can be an enjoyable hobby. There are several deserted attractions dotted throughout California but the following may be the creepiest of them all, keep reading to learn more.
