Police respond to armed robbery, barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to an armed robbery turned barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City, officials said. Open the video player above for other top headlines. Authorities said at 8:17 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about an armed robbery. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who barricaded themself inside a room at the Plaza Inn, officials said.
3 arrested after woman found murdered in Billings
The Noble County Sheriff's Office says 3 people have been arrested after a woman was found dead at a Billings home Monday.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man for multiple local burglaries
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police announced they arrested a man suspected of multiple Tulsa burglaries. A Crime Stoppers tip later identified the suspect as Kenneth Barnett. According to police, the suspect admitted to breaking into several businesses between September 2022 and January 2023. Within this time, these local businesses...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest two suspects in serial robbery case
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested two suspects they believe are responsible for three robberies. Currently, police said one one robbery has been charged against the duo, but further charges for the others are soon to follow once they have all the information they need. “We will have an...
KOKI FOX 23
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday. In a news release, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said it found the pills during a routine search of the bus on Thursday. The pills, weighing 22 pounds, have a street value of between $500,000 and $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.
KTUL
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
KOCO
Scammer targets 87-year-old woman by saying her grandson was in trouble
OKLAHOMA CITY — A scammer targeted an 87-year-old woman who was told her grandson was in trouble and needed $12,000. Oklahoma City police shared a photo of the suspect, which was snapped by the family. Before the woman handed over the money, her family heard about it and was able to stop the scam.
KOCO
Woman, dog stabbed during Stillwater attack
STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman and dog were stabbed in an attack this week in Stillwater. Kiauna Franklin was moved to the ICU after being stabbed in her throat and her chest, according to her mother Christine Jones. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. "This...
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect found in the attic hiding from Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police found a man wanted on a warrant hiding in an attic on Wednesday. Jerry Strook was at a home on 78th East Ave and was speaking to officers from inside and told police to go away, Tulsa police said in a press release. Police...
KOCO
Police departments warn Oklahomans about leaving guns in cars
MOORE, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area said they have seen a growing number of auto burglaries targeting gun owners. In January, the Moore Police Department said nine firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles, with one being an AR rifle. “The message to gun owners...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night. Police told FOX23 a woman called 911 from an apartment complex near 21st and Harvard where she said she was giving a man a ride. The relationship between the man and woman...
Juvenile In Custody After Allegedly Leading Authorities On High-Speed Chase
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say they arrested a man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Thursday morning. A man is in custody on Thursday morning accused of leading OHP Troopers and TPD Officers on a high-speed chase. Authorities say it started when an OHP Trooper who was...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police looking for gargoyle-throwing brewery burglar
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for a burglary suspect after a local brewery had a gargoyle statue thrown through its window. FOX23 was given security footage showing a burglar breaking into Tulsa’s Renaissance Brewery near 12th and Lewis on Wednesday night. In the video, the burglar...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Feb. 2
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:10 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Angle Parkerson. At 9:03 a.m. Tonkawa police advised of a controlled burn on Highway 60 and 108th Road. At 2:46 p.m. Ponca City police confirmed warrants on William Delk. At...
pdjnews.com
NCSO to investigate unresponsive person
Noble County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unresponsive person in Billings on Monday, Jan. 30. An investigation is continuing currently. Once more information is released, and update will be provided as the PDJ follows this story.
KOCO
FBI reporting teenage boys being targeted by sextortion schemes, OSBI says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says children and teenagers increasingly face threats and blackmail to share their intimate or explicit images of themselves. Criminals can do this through any social media platform – Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others – and they'll try it if...
KFOR
Police warn of romance scams after woman loses nearly $60,000
FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (KOAM) - The FBI Oklahoma City office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at the River Bend Casino.
KOCO
OHP: Man dies after hit-and-run crash on highway in northern Oklahoma
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and another was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in Noble County. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 64 near Morrison when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the Tahoe left the road and overturned.
kaynewscow.com
Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case
BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
