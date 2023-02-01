ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KOCO

Police respond to armed robbery, barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to an armed robbery turned barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City, officials said. Open the video player above for other top headlines. Authorities said at 8:17 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about an armed robbery. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who barricaded themself inside a room at the Plaza Inn, officials said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest man for multiple local burglaries

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police announced they arrested a man suspected of multiple Tulsa burglaries. A Crime Stoppers tip later identified the suspect as Kenneth Barnett. According to police, the suspect admitted to breaking into several businesses between September 2022 and January 2023. Within this time, these local businesses...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest two suspects in serial robbery case

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested two suspects they believe are responsible for three robberies. Currently, police said one one robbery has been charged against the duo, but further charges for the others are soon to follow once they have all the information they need. “We will have an...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday. In a news release, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said it found the pills during a routine search of the bus on Thursday. The pills, weighing 22 pounds, have a street value of between $500,000 and $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KTUL

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Woman, dog stabbed during Stillwater attack

STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman and dog were stabbed in an attack this week in Stillwater. Kiauna Franklin was moved to the ICU after being stabbed in her throat and her chest, according to her mother Christine Jones. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. "This...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Suspect found in the attic hiding from Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police found a man wanted on a warrant hiding in an attic on Wednesday. Jerry Strook was at a home on 78th East Ave and was speaking to officers from inside and told police to go away, Tulsa police said in a press release. Police...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Police departments warn Oklahomans about leaving guns in cars

MOORE, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area said they have seen a growing number of auto burglaries targeting gun owners. In January, the Moore Police Department said nine firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles, with one being an AR rifle. “The message to gun owners...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD searching for suspected kidnapper in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are searching for a man they suspect kidnapped a woman Thursday night. Police told FOX23 a woman called 911 from an apartment complex near 21st and Harvard where she said she was giving a man a ride. The relationship between the man and woman...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police looking for gargoyle-throwing brewery burglar

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for a burglary suspect after a local brewery had a gargoyle statue thrown through its window. FOX23 was given security footage showing a burglar breaking into Tulsa’s Renaissance Brewery near 12th and Lewis on Wednesday night. In the video, the burglar...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Feb. 2

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:10 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Angle Parkerson. At 9:03 a.m. Tonkawa police advised of a controlled burn on Highway 60 and 108th Road. At 2:46 p.m. Ponca City police confirmed warrants on William Delk. At...
KAY COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

NCSO to investigate unresponsive person

Noble County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unresponsive person in Billings on Monday, Jan. 30. An investigation is continuing currently. Once more information is released, and update will be provided as the PDJ follows this story.
BILLINGS, OK
KOCO

OHP: Man dies after hit-and-run crash on highway in northern Oklahoma

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and another was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in Noble County. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 64 near Morrison when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the Tahoe left the road and overturned.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case

BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
BILLINGS, OK

