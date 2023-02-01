Read full article on original website
In Style
Zoe Saldaña Is Already Wearing the Shoe Trend That’ll Be Everywhere in Spring 2023
It’s kind of nice that we have fashionable celebrities on both sides of the coast. Some live in sunny Los Angeles, others live in New York City, which means there's no shortage of fashion inspiration for every season, all year long. Take Zoe Saldaña’s recent off-duty look as an...
Us Weekly
7 Thigh-High Tights and Socks That Will Actually Stay in Place
We found a slew of thigh-high tights, stockings and socks that shoppers have said hold up and stay on the leg — details here
Footwear News
Tracee Ellis Ross Slips Into Red-Hot Thigh-High Boots & Printed Blazer for Pattern Blowdryer Promo
If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross will do, it’s serve a look. The Emmy-nominated actress has continued to do just that while promoting the new hairdryer from her Pattern haircare line. On Tuesday, Ross came through with a series of photos posted on Instagram, showing off yet another fashionable ensemble that she wore while promoting the new hot tool. Styled by Karla Welch, Ross donned a black and white coordinating outfit by Christopher John Rogers. The wardrobe included a puffy blazer that had long, loose-fitting sleeves and a belted waist, while the skirt featured a dramatic ruffle at the center. ...
AOL Corp
These Katie Holmes-approved comfy loafers just dropped in three new colors
It’s not often that you find a pair of shoes that are as comfortable as they are stylish, and it’s even rarer to find a pair that’s also celeb-approved. Which is why we were so excited to see Katie Holmes step out in Reformation's Agathea Chunky Loafer a few months ago. Since the actress was spotted in the sleek and modern penny loafers, they quickly became a bestseller for the brand which just released the comfy shoe in three new colors.
Byrdie
How to Wear a Sweater Over a Dress, No Matter the Occasion
Winter is trudging on at a glacial pace. We’ve reached the frigid, dreary point of the season when we simultaneously want to stay cozy with a sweater every single day, but have also had it up to here with stifling, pant-centric cold-weather outfits. We don't know about you, but we’re ready to defrost: to escape our winter woes and slip into dresses again.
Footwear News
Tiffany Trump Plays in Snow in Colorful Puffer & Boots with Mom Marla Maples
Tiffany Trump was bundled up to play in the snow with her mom, Marla Maples in Montana. As seen on Maples’ Instagram Stories, Trump posed outdoors with her 59-year-old mother, wearing a pale blue quilted puffer coat. The hooded style was paired with dark knit gloves and a beanie, as well as a pair of blue snow pants. Maples was similarly dressed for a snow day, wearing what appeared to be a blue hooded snow suit beneath a fringed light tan biker jacket. “Laughter is the best workout!!” Maples captioned her Story. “and remember joy is contagious.” Both Trump and Maples appeared to...
Footwear News
Britney Spears Gets Tattooed in Maui in Low-Rise Shorts & ‘Ugly Sandals’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears brought relaxed style to Maui this week while getting a new tattoo. In a new Instagram Reel on Tuesday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a clip from three days prior while receiving new ink on vacation. For the occasion, Spears was tropically outfitted in a white and deep pink floral-printed crop top, paired with white low-rise short shorts — an included video also showed her in a gauzy yellow long-sleeved crop top, as well. Her coordinating ensemble was finished...
Zaya Wade Posed In All White Ahead Of Her Winter Formal
Zaya Wade posed on Instagram in an all white gown alongside her proud parents ahead of her winter formal.
The 7 Best Boots to Style with Leggings Right Now — Under $300
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Even though I live in Southern California, I’m still California dreamin’ on such a winter’s day! It’s been super chilly all over the U.S. lately, so it looks like our […]
21 Sweater Dresses To Keep You Snug & Stylish
When it comes to cute and cozy, a sweater dress is the perfect fit!
In Style
Dakota Johnson Tucked Her Straight-Leg Jeans Into Boots Like It Was 2002
Dakota Johnson is continuing to make controversial denim choices at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. After stepping out for the event's inaugural night in denim-on-denim...on-denim comprised of a midriff-baring corset, pleated jeans in the same wash, and a matching double-breasted coat, the actress was at it againthe next day — this time, in blue jeans styled in a way that we haven't seen since the early '00s.
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Swaps This Season’s Trendiest Coat for a Classic Winter Staple
Why choose between what's trending and what's timeless when you can choose both? Katie Holmes did just that during two recent outings in New York City. In the first, the Dawson's Creek alum heralded one of the biggest cold-weather outerwear fads embraced by the fashion set in the past few years—namely, the quilted jacket trend. Holmes wore a navy blue iteration featuring a large padded collar and a curvy diamond quilt pattern. She buttoned up the jacket over a bright red sweater and capped off the look with khaki ankle-length trousers and white sneakers. Accessories were oversized, from her big sunglasses to a spacious black leather tote bag.
The 20 best sweatpants for women, including cozy cashmeres and statement print joggers
Sweatpants are loungewear essentials and work from home friendly. Our favorites are from Madewell, Naadam, and Adidas.
These Fleece Pants Are on Sale for Just $8 — Here’s How We’d Style Them
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been making it our mission lately to figure out a way to elevate all of the loungewear in our closet. It’s not right that we have to change out of sweats just because we’re meeting up with […]
StyleCaster
Curve Love Jeans, Leather Pants & Every Style Over 25% Off At Abercrombie Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re looking for an incentive to get ahead of your spring cleaning, I present you with an excellent spring shopping opportunity: Abercrombie’s sale. Right now, every pair of jeans and leather pants are majorly discounted on Abercrombie and Fitch’s website at 25 percent off. Whether you prefer a low-rise light wash or a high-rise dark wash, you can get your favorite pair on sale. For those of you that are familiar with Abercrombie’s denim selection, you’re already probably well aware...
There’s No Such Thing As Too Many Winter Sweaters! Shop Now And Save Up To 30%
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. Winter is the season of warm hugs, warmer beverages, and of course — cozy sweaters. Nothing brings a smile to your face faster than slipping into a big, comfortable, winter sweater on a chilly day. And now, there’s never been a better time to stock up on all of these seasonal staples that you could possibly need! Shop the most trendy styles on Amazon and save big.
TODAY.com
Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35
It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
Footwear News
Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Wavy Banged Bob With Fuzzy Coat & Sharp Boots at Marc Jacobs Runway Show
Emily Ratajkowski revealed her latest hair transformation at the Marc Jacobs spring 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The supermodel and activist showed off her new bob and bangs at the high fashion affair. Ratajkowski’s new hairdo made its debut in a darker shade and was styled in tousled curls. The “Gone Girl” star’s hairstyle was complemented with a brown zip-up jacket that featured shaggy accents on the sleeves, a fuzzy gray collar and an elastic waistband. Ratajkowski paired her coat with a camel-colored sheer top and brown high-waist trousers. To place more emphasis on her look, Ratajkowski opted...
Sienna Miller Gives Boho-Chic Style Y2K Twist in Flowy Dress & Silver Sandals at National Board of Review Gala 2023
Sienna Miller brought an elegant take to her nonchalant bohemian style for the 2023 National Board of Review Gala. Miller hit the red carpet at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City for the Sunday night occasion, making a subtle statement in a flowing Alessandra Rich dress. The “Anatomy of a Scandal” star’s floor-length ensemble, hailing from Rich’s spring 2023 collection, featured a sheer pale cream base with a romantic overlaid blue, pink and black floral, heart and portrait print. Punctuated by a flounced neckline and side slit, the piece was romantically finished with a crystal waist belt, reviving the Y2K trend...
Dreaming Of The Beach This Winter? Try The Seashell Nail Trend
In the middle of the dark, cold winter, it makes sense that you'd start dreaming of warmer weather. Imagine this: You've driven to the beach with the windows down, music on, and sunglasses poised atop your head. As you saunter across the warm sand in search of the perfect spot to shake out a towel, eager to flip open your favorite summer read, your nails catch the light of the sun. But these are not just any nails. They're seashell nails, a new manicure micro-trend reminiscent of a pearlescent shell.
