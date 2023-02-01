Read full article on original website
Hobby Farm For Sale in Dewitt Offers Easy Country Living
For some, city living is just not that appealing. And if that someone happens to be you, there's a home and hobby farm for sale in Dewitt, Michigan that you might be interested in. Even though the home was built in 1900, it offers all kinds of modern amenities like...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened its first Michigan location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Fox17
Gentex to add Grand Rapids location, create 50 jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gentex announced it will open a new location in Grand Rapids this year. The tech company tells us the new facility will create 50 jobs in the Madison Square neighborhood. "Rising transportation costs make commuting increasingly difficult, so if Gentex wants to recruit employees from...
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
2022 Newsmakers: Dave Engbers and Brett VanderKamp
Thirty years ago, Brett VanderKamp and Dave Engbers were members of the same fraternity at Hope College. Now, the pair still are two leading stalwarts of the mighty West Michigan beer industry. Both VanderKamp’s New Holland Brewing Co. and Engbers’ Founders Brewing Co. started in 1997, celebrating their 25th anniversaries in 2022.
Trader Joe’s construction in Meridian Township delayed again
The construction of Trader Joe's in East Lansing has been delayed. Again.
Residents at Lansing apartment complex tired of bug and rodent problem
Residents at an apartment complex in Lansing are fed up with sharing their space with rodents
Social Sloth Cafe relocating from downtown Lansing to Okemos
After two years, Social Sloth Cafe and Bakery is relocating from downtown Lansing to Okemos for a bigger space.
WWMT
Kzoo Parks 'Flurry of Fun' to feature winter maze, sledding, & more winter activities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kzoo Parks invites the community to Spring Valley Park on Feb. 18 from 6-8 p.m. for "A Flurry of Fun," a free winter event for Kalamazoo families, according to a spokesperson. Some winter staples expected to be offered are:. sledding. building snowmen. winter maze. ice bowling.
WWMT
Lovin' on a budget: How to celebrate Valentine's Day on a dime
WEST MICHIGAN — Valentine's Day doesn't have to be extravagant, it can simply be spending time with a loved one. Here are a few ideas on how you can spend Valentine's Day on a budget, or for free. Feel the fresh air by taking a lovely walk in the...
wtvbam.com
New downtown Coldwater event, Love Local, to be held on Saturday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Main Street Program will be hosting a first time event in downtown Coldwater this Saturday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.. A soup and chili cook-off will highlight the event which is being called “Love Local”. The promotion is an effort to highlight local restaurants and to gear up shoppers for the Valentine’s Day season.
It's clothing time! Mason's Freely Given Clothing Closet hosts grand opening
Mason Community Services opened the doors to its latest initiative The Freely Given Clothing Closet Thursday.
WWMT
Sewage leaking into Battle Creek homes at mobile home park
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Stinky sewage is leaking into homes at a Battle Creek mobile home park. About 50 residents at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Homes are still experiencing raw sewage leaking into their homes after a year. Smelly Situation: Raw sewage stinks up Battle Creek neighborhood due to...
Lansing home that caught on fire was red tagged
As it turns out, the couple should not have been living in that house in the first place.
WWMT
Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 25th Annual Michigan International Auto Show presented by Gentex is scheduled to kick-off Thursday and run through Sunday at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Attendees will have the chance to view their "next new car," seeing new vehicles from more than 25 manufacturers, according...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Creative soul food served up by Greg’s Gourmet Dishes in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fried alligator, hot honey chicken and the self-proclaimed best lamb in Kalamazoo, Greg’s Gourmet Dishes offers up creative soul food dishes you might not know you are missing in your life. “My main thing is to make every dish as good as the last one...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Giant cinnamon rolls take up an entire plate at Chubby’s Café
SPRINGPORT, MI – Chubby’s Café has become known as the spot in the village of Springport to grab consistent and great meals. The café has been open since 2012, after previous owners reached out to Ken and Deanna Rogers to take over what was then called Centennial House. Chubby’s Café has been a staple for breakfast, lunch and dinner since, Ken said.
Michigan store where everything is free needs help stocking shelves
HOLLAND, Michigan — A smile comes to Samantha Mendoza's face as she swipes through her phone to find photos of her two children, Oscar and Esmerelda. As she talks about them, you can tell how proud she is to be their mom. "Both of my children have autism, so...
OnlyInYourState
This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why
Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
