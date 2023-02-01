ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened its first Michigan location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

Gentex to add Grand Rapids location, create 50 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gentex announced it will open a new location in Grand Rapids this year. The tech company tells us the new facility will create 50 jobs in the Madison Square neighborhood. "Rising transportation costs make commuting increasingly difficult, so if Gentex wants to recruit employees from...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

2022 Newsmakers: Dave Engbers and Brett VanderKamp

Thirty years ago, Brett VanderKamp and Dave Engbers were members of the same fraternity at Hope College. Now, the pair still are two leading stalwarts of the mighty West Michigan beer industry. Both VanderKamp’s New Holland Brewing Co. and Engbers’ Founders Brewing Co. started in 1997, celebrating their 25th anniversaries in 2022.
HOLLAND, MI
wtvbam.com

New downtown Coldwater event, Love Local, to be held on Saturday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Main Street Program will be hosting a first time event in downtown Coldwater this Saturday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.. A soup and chili cook-off will highlight the event which is being called “Love Local”. The promotion is an effort to highlight local restaurants and to gear up shoppers for the Valentine’s Day season.
COLDWATER, MI
WWMT

Sewage leaking into Battle Creek homes at mobile home park

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Stinky sewage is leaking into homes at a Battle Creek mobile home park. About 50 residents at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Homes are still experiencing raw sewage leaking into their homes after a year. Smelly Situation: Raw sewage stinks up Battle Creek neighborhood due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Giant cinnamon rolls take up an entire plate at Chubby’s Café

SPRINGPORT, MI – Chubby’s Café has become known as the spot in the village of Springport to grab consistent and great meals. The café has been open since 2012, after previous owners reached out to Ken and Deanna Rogers to take over what was then called Centennial House. Chubby’s Café has been a staple for breakfast, lunch and dinner since, Ken said.
SPRINGPORT, MI
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why

Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
CHELSEA, MI

