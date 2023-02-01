Applications for a cohort-based program will open in the Fall 2023 semester at The University of New Mexico for students interested in researching with Black communities. Black Research 101 was developed by Celine Ayala, a doctoral student in the Department of Sociology, in her position as project assistant in African American Student Services (AASS). Ayala, whose own research focuses on race, ethnicity, diasporic Blackness and intersectional discourse, was given the opportunity at AASS to create programming focusing on undergraduate research for the students who use AASS, as well as undergraduate students campus-wide.

