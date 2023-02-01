ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unm.edu

UNM-Taos gifted New Mexico’s largest public telescope

With the intent to strengthen the overall campus experience, community, and culture of the campus and Northern New Mexico, UNM-Taos is presented with a unique opportunity to expand and improve outreach, presentation, study, and preservation of one of the world’s most precious natural resources: the night sky. The late...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

NMiF examines law enforcement technology and voting rights

This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to updates from two of New Mexico’s police forces, including claims from the Bernalillo County Sheriff that their current body camera systems “are trash.”. The panel also considers several new voting rights bills...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

Campus collaboration to debut closed door resources

Help can come from unexpected places. It’s a fact that a new partnership at The University of New Mexico is taking to heart. The Women’s Resource Center, (WRC) Dean of Students Office (DOSO) and the Office of Compliance, Ethics & Equal Opportunity (CEEO) are working together to provide confidential resources for students.
unm.edu

Research course open to students who want to study with Black communities

Applications for a cohort-based program will open in the Fall 2023 semester at The University of New Mexico for students interested in researching with Black communities. Black Research 101 was developed by Celine Ayala, a doctoral student in the Department of Sociology, in her position as project assistant in African American Student Services (AASS). Ayala, whose own research focuses on race, ethnicity, diasporic Blackness and intersectional discourse, was given the opportunity at AASS to create programming focusing on undergraduate research for the students who use AASS, as well as undergraduate students campus-wide.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy