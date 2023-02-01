ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick kicks off fourth annual tree cost-share program

By Emmett Gartner
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWWpO_0kY8Og6G00
In 2018, saplings are loaded into the bed of a pickup truck for the Tree Frederick cost-share program. Photo from city of Frederick

The city of Frederick’s sustainability office on Wednesday is rolling out its annual cost-share program for purchasing tree saplings. For city residents, it offers to cover half of the price of native Maryland trees.

The program, Tree Frederick, is in its fourth year and will take online orders between now and March 17, with an anticipated April 1 pick-up date at Max Kehne Park.

