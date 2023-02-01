ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Huge fire brings down commercial facility in Newton

Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay. After a few hours of deliberation, the jury reached a quick verdict. A nonpartisan group finds chronic absenteeism rising in Wisconsin. Green Bay schools saw one of the greatest increases.
GREEN BAY, WI
Emerald Bay executives say Medicaid evictions are necessary

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Executives at a Brown County retirement community held a news conference Thursday morning to explain why they say they’re forced to evict 15 people from their complex in Hobart by the end of the month. Emerald Bay officials say this was a tough decision but...
HOBART, WI
Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility

NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Scrap metal caught fire at B&B Metals Processing in Newton Saturday. Cleveland Assistant Fire Chief Clifford Henning said the fire was reported by employees just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, Cleveland called in backup. “We have fire departments from four counties. Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet and Sheboygan...”...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility

NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals. According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan. More than 30 pieces of equipment and around 70 firefighters were involved, according to Clifford Henning, Assistant Fire Chief of the Cleveland Fire Department.
NEWTON, WI
DNR confirms CWD in second wild deer harvested in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN/MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms that a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Town of Lyndon in Sheboygan County. The deer was a hunter-harvested 4-5 year-old doe taken during the 2022 gun deer season. As required by...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
GREEN BAY, WI
Driver from Brown County dies in crash

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
GREEN BAY, WI
Stranded: How to avoid hypothermia in brutal cold

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News reached out to experts for advice parents can give young drivers -- and use themselves -- to avoid hypothermia in extreme cold. Should you end up stranded in your car in brutal temperatures, Dr. Kyle McCarty with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center says it’s important to look at your situation and create a game plan.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Kids know your broken promises

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Strap on your rocket pack for today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz. Let’s watch a video of that green comet making its closest approach to Earth Wednesday night. Brad will show you where to see it for yourself and catch us up on some more space news.
GREEN BAY, WI
Penguin feeding experience returns to the New Zoo in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is pleased to announce the return of the always-popular Penguin Feeding Experiences!. It’s a wild way to get up-close and personal with everyone’s favorite feathered friends. Participants will go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, where you’ll chat with an expert penguin zookeeper, meet our African penguins, and have the opportunity to toss them several fish.
GREEN BAY, WI
Victims of double homicide in Green Bay identified by authorities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women found stabbed to death in a Green Bay duplex have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. GoFundMe pages have been set up for Cegelski and O’Connor. “Rhonda would light up any room...
GREEN BAY, WI
INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
GREEN BAY, WI
WATCH: Drummer gets Mile of Music scholarship

Blustery northwest winds will drive temperatures well below zero. This incoming weathermaker will have a bigger impact on our temperatures and wind chills to wrap up the work week. Updated: 12 hours ago. Breaking down the top ten complaints in the state. Updated: 18 hours ago. Shiocton’s Stingle siblings share...
SHIOCTON, WI
Double Homicide brings attention to rising domestic violence cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -An important conversation about domestic violence is happening in our community, following the deaths of two women in Green Bay. 48-year-old Richard Sotka of Green Bay faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Police in Green Bay were dispatched to the residence of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski on the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
OSHKOSH, WI

