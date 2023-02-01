ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Trigger warning added to 'sexist' Jane Austen novel Northanger Abbey at University of Greenwich

By Brittany Chain
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Students at the University of Greenwich have been given a trigger warning over Jane Austen's classic novel Northanger Abbey.

The warning for the novel - which was published in 1817 - is for ' gender stereotyping', with students taking English literature classes told the satire contains 'toxic relationships and friendships'.

The book is taught in a Gothic literature module, which has a broader warning that students 'may find elements [of the coursework] disturbing,' The Telegraph reports.

Jane Austen is widely considered an early feminist for her body of work, actively rebuking the gender stereotypes so often perpetuated by male authors in her time.

Prof Dennis Hayes, from the University of Derby and campaign group Academics For Academic Freedom, told the publication: 'Through her great wit, expressed through her characters, Jane Austen offends everyone in her novels. She is the mistress of offence. That's why we love her work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfCa1_0kY8OP2n00

'Students love her too. But some academics still seem to think their students are snowflakes and need coddling.

'How often do we have to remind them, and university management, that students are adults. They must stop infantilising them.'

A University of Greenwich spokesperson confirmed content warnings had been introduced last year 'so that students would be able to take them into account before encountering each text'.

Northanger Abbey is the story of a young woman coming of age in Regency Britain, and the trials and tribulations attached to that.

It's primarily considered a satirical examination of the time period and the Gothic genre more broadly.

READ MORE: University students are given 'trigger warnings' for classic literature as Charlotte Bronte's Jane Eyre and Charles Dickens's Great Expectations are marked 'distressing'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IauiZ_0kY8OP2n00

There was a growing trend last year of universities slapping trigger warnings on historical texts across the board.

The Open University, which has the greatest number of students of UK institutions, issued 'trigger' warnings for all but one of the texts studied in its 'English Literature from Shakespeare to Austen' module.

Undergraduates are now informed reading William Shakespeare's Hamlet, Gulliver's Travels by Jonathan Swift, and Jane Austen's Persuasion may trigger feelings of 'distress' and 'trauma'.

An Open University spokesman said at the time: 'We want our students to enjoy studying these classic novels, which is why we teach them. Most students won't have any concerns.

'A small number, however, may have suffered from trauma in the past and may benefit from a prior warning.

'With those students in mind, we think it is sensible to flag some course content and work with them so they, too, can have the opportunity to access these classic texts.'

Earlier, Salford University attributed warnings to Charlotte Bronte's classic Jane Eyre and Charles Dickens's Great Expectations, warning students they both contain passages which could be found 'distressing'.

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen at the time said it was ridiculous that adults 'have to be protected from the stories that generations of children have been able to cope with without being damaged'.

Published in 1861, Great Expectations describes orphan Pip's adventures with characters including the fugitive Abel Magwitch, the eccentric Miss Havisham and the beautiful but cruel Estella – and includes vivid imagery of poverty, prison ships and fights to the death.

Meanwhile Jane Eyre, written in 1847, charts the romance between Bronte's titular heroine and the troubled Mr Rochester, but also describes her unhappy childhood as an abandoned orphan.

A University of Greenwich spokesperson said: 'Content warnings were first used in July 2021, in response to student requests relayed to the teaching team via their student representatives during the 2020/21 academic year.

'It was agreed that Content Warnings should be included in reading lists so that students would be able to take them into account before encountering each text.'

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

University ridiculed after telling students Jane Austen is offensive

A university has been criticised for “infantilising” students by issuing trigger warnings on a Jane Austen novel.The 1817 classic novel Northanger Abbey has been given a “gender stereotyping” warning at the University of Greenwich, leading to the accusation that students are being “coddled”.Northanger Abbey follows a young woman, Catherine Morland, as she comes of age in Regency Britain. It is a satire that wryly mocks gender roles in literature written by men.At one point in the book, Austen comments on women having to feign being stupid to please men, writing that “a woman especially, if she has the misfortune of knowing...
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Every week, we take a look at the bestselling books of the moment, according to the biggest bestseller lists. These books might look pretty familiar at first; the titles on three or four of the bestseller lists are the same as last week. There are a few new ones at the end, though.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emma Watson has already told J. K. Rowling what she thinks of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator’s transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

The transphobia of J.K. Rowling is sadly never far from the thoughts of Harry Potter fans, but the once-beloved writer’s anti-trans rhetoric is once again haunting headlines in the run-up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The incoming video game based on the ever-expanding Wizarding World has only led to the author’s critics taking a sterner stance against her harmful views, although one Harry Potter star has always made no secret of how much she disagrees with Rowling.
Kirkus Reviews

Recovering Salman Rushdie Won’t Promote New Book

Salman Rushdie will not be appearing in public to promote his latest novel, the Guardian reports. Andrew Wylie, the novelist’s longtime friend and agent, told the newspaper that Rushdie is still recovering from injuries he sustained after being stabbed multiple times last August on stage in Chautauqua, New York, where he was preparing to give a lecture. The attack left Rushdie unable to see out of one eye and cost him the use of one hand.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Salman Rushdie will not promote new novel after attack

Salman Rushdie’s recovery is progressing after the attack on him five months ago, but he will not be promoting his new novel, his agent has confirmed. Rushdie wrote Victory City before was attacked at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state, leaving him with the loss of sight in one eye and without the use of one hand. It will be his first book to have been published since then.
The Guardian

Top 10 imaginary journeys in literature

Growing up in South Africa, it seemed that most of the damp, spotted books available to me were published in Britain. They tended to be set either in gothic country houses or on the streets of London, and they left me with a very clear (if partial and fictitious) impression of the city. When I moved to Britain, I spent several days wandering around London and felt a strong sense of deja vu: a simultaneous recognition and alienation that comes from the converging of real and invented places.
yorktownsentry.com

Students’ Most Beloved Assigned Books

When your English teacher walks into class with a box full of books, it is usually accompanied by a chorus of groans. Most high schoolers dislike school-assigned readings. Even if someone enjoys reading, required books can take away from time they’d spend with their own books. Yet, there has always been a book introduced in class that has stuck with you. The ending made you cry or whoop with joy, and every time you hear its title, a small smile slides across your face. The question is, what are these books?
12tomatoes.com

Historian Explains Etiquette Rules In The Elizabethan Society

Throughout history, there have always been different social norms and rules of etiquette that people have followed. I’d say one that seems to apply to our present day, is the phone rule. Back in the day, people used to call each other all the time. But nowadays, a ringing phone is more scary than exciting. People like us millennials tend to have the unspoken social norm of not calling and texting instead.
webnewsobserver.com

The Gilded Age Season 2: What we know so far

“A woman’s intuition is better than a man’s. Nobody knows anything you know, and a woman can guess a good deal nearer than a man.”. Isn’t it a treat to see a young woman in the lead of a show/movie? Especially when that young woman is from the ’90s or ’80s? Fans must understand; what a delight it is to watch a historical drama with spice! But what to do when you can’t find the right show according to your taste? Don’t worry, got you covered! If you are a historical drama fan, here’s your clue: renew your subscription and watch The Gilded Age!
crimereads.com

9 Literary Classics for the Contemporary Crime Reader

I spent a year after college teaching English in a quiet little town in Moravia. Without Internet, a television with only two channels (one German, the other Czech), and no friends, I did a lot of reading. My focus during this time was legendary. I flipped the pages through Crime and Punishment as if it were a convenience store bodice-ripper, so taken was I by the tortured young protagonist (23 years old, just like me!) who wondered, in his half-starved, desperate state, if killing someone might be justified—nay, even the ethical thing to do!—if the victim was a bad person.
OHIO STATE
bookriot.com

2023 PEN America Literary Awards Longlists

The 2023 PEN American Literary Award Longlists have been announced! This year’s awards will confer $350,000 to more than 100 writers and translators in eleven different categories that include fiction, nonfiction, poetry, biography, essay, science writing, literature in translation, and more. The winners will be announced at the Literary Awards Ceremony on March 2nd at The Town Hall in New York City.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

726K+
Followers
78K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy