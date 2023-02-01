ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MHSAA, Mississippi Association of Coaches to announce Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards in February

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
The MHSAA and the Mississippi Association of Coaches will crown the top Mississippi boys and girls high school basketball players in each classification in February. The MHSAA and MAC announced their partnership with C Spire to launch the Mr. and Miss Basketball awards for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. The award winners will be announce before the start of the MHSAA playoff quarterfinals in February.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to recognize outstanding student-athletes who perform at a high level and represent their respective schools and our state so well,” MHSAA Executive Director Rickey Neaves said. “We look forward to the process of selecting and presenting these awards, and we appreciate the continued support of C Spire in helping make this possible.”

The awards presentations will be held before each respective boys and girls championship matchup at the Mississippi Coliseum from March 2-4, according to a release from the MHSAA. The award winners will be selected from a panel of members of the MAC committee, basketball coaches and media members.

“The MAC appreciates the willingness of our coaches and their time in assisting with this important award process,” Executive Director of the MAC Johnny Mims said. “Additionally, this award has finally become a reality through the support of C Spire and Orien Watson and we are thankful for the relationship we have that makes this award possible.”

