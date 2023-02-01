ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Three motorists killed in on Northern Nevada highways in January

By Amy Alonzo, Reno Gazette Journal
This story has been updated with new information from the Nevada State Police regarding a third fatality which occurred on Jan. 24.

Three motorists were killed on Northern Nevada highways in the month of January, including two in the past weekend, according to information provided by the Nevada State Police.

On Jan. 24, Oscar Orlando Acosta-Manzano, 53, of Carson City was killed after being struck by another vehicle on southbound I-580 in Washoe Valley and died at the scene.

At around 6:16 p.m., Acosta-Manzano was standing near his disabled vehicle, a white Nissan Frontier, near mile marker 13, when he was struck by a red Chevrolet Colorado which drifted onto the right shoulder.

The Nevada State Police are investigating the crash.

On Saturday, Theodore Daryl Richardson, 78, of Carson City, was killed when his vehicle was struck by a driver running through an intersection.

Around 8:30 p.m., state police responded to an accident at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway. The investigation found that a Ram 1500 pickup driven by Edward Frank Barbosa failed to yield at a traffic signal before striking Richardson’s vehicle.

Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barbosa was arrested and charged with driving under the influence causing death and failing to obey a traffic control device.

Just before 6:15 a.m. Sunday, Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22, was ejected from his vehicle on Interstate 80 near mile marker 53 in Lyon County.

Nunez’s pickup failed to maintain its travel lane, according to state police, and entered the center dirt median. Nunez steered to the right and caused the truck to rotate clockwise, forcing the truck back across the travel lanes and into the dirt shoulder before overturning.

Nunez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Three motorists killed in on Northern Nevada highways in January

