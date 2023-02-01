Sgt. Robert Conforti Retires from Stafford Police Force after 25 Years of Service

STAFFORD - Stafford Township Police Sereant Robert Conforti retired on Tuesday January 31.

The Department wrote the following tribute:

After twenty-five years of faithful service, we say goodbye to one of our all-time favorites, Sergeant Robert Conforti.

Anyone who knows Sgt. Conforti, or has had the pleasure to work with him, knows his love for working the road and serving the community of Stafford Township.

Thank you Rob for your dedicated service to this town, and to all of us here at Stafford PD. You will be missed!!



