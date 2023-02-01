Ice Hockey: Nutley Cannot Overcome a 4-Goal First Period in 8-2 Loss Against Cranford

CRANFORD, NJ - Coming off a draw against Oratory, Nutley was tasked with traveling to Warinanco Ice Skating Center to face the Cranford Cougars on their senior night. Much like the Montclair game three nights ago, the Maroon Raiders were looking to spoil the festivities of the opposing squad. Cranford had other ideas. Perhaps boosted by the pre-game ceremony, Cranford exploded in the 1st period for four unanswered goals. The offensive onslaught kept the game just out of reach for Nutley and Cranford went on to win 8-2.

Senior goaltender Victoria Rutnik got the start in net for Nutley tonight after having two games off. It didn’t take long for her to get back into a rhythm and begin making saves for her team. Unfortunately for her, shortly thereafter Ryan Callahan facilitated a fancy spin-o-rama pass to Patrick Gosselin who backhanded in the first goal of the contest. Cranford kept their foot on the gas and piled on two more before 7 minutes had elapsed in the 1st period. The first period ended 4-0 in favor of the Cougars. Rutnik ended up only playing two periods but certainly had an active 30 minutes in net. She managed to rack up 11 saves in the 1st period and an outrageous 28 saves in the 2nd.

The 2nd period was a much better period overall for the Maroon Raiders. They went toe to toe with Cranford scoring two goals; one of which was a powerplay goal by Tommy Devlin assisted by Liam Madsen. Nutley committed less penalties then Cranford did in the 2nd period and also had a better showing in the faceoff circle. Cranford did fight back when Will Troiano scored to make the score 5-1. There was some more back and forth action in the 2nd. Patrick Gosselin scored the 3rd goal of his hattrick and Liam Madsen grabbed the second goal for Nutley. There were four goals scored in the period, two apiece and the period ended 6-2.

Victoria Rutnik was swapped for junior George Dietrich in the third period and despite amassing nine saves, he gave up two goals. Patrick Gosselin scored his fourth goal of the game and Will Troiano cashed out again to make the score 8-2.

Key player for Nutley Alex Benkert was not suited up for Monday night’s game. The team missed their leader in goal scoring and assists against Cranford.

The ice hockey team will play their next game against Oratory on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.



